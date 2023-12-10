News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Thursday, October 12, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      High and Low HDL Cholesterol Levels Linked to Dementia Risk

      Kelli Whitlock Burton

      October 12, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      High and low levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) but not levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) are associated with an increased risk for dementia in older adults, a new study found.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Electronic health record and survey data on 184,367 Kaiser Permanente Northern California participants (median age 69.5 years) with no history of dementia were taken.

      • Cholesterol levels were measured within 2 years of survey completion.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • There were 25,214 incident cases of dementia reported over an average follow-up of 8.77 years.

      • Dementia risk was significantly higher in people with low HDL-C (11-41 mg/dL; adjusted hazard ratio [aHR], 1.07; 95% CI, 1.03-1.11) and high HDL-C (> 65 mg/dL; aHR, 1.15; 95% CI, 1.11-1.20).

      • The study demonstrates an association between low and high levels of "good" cholesterol but not a causal link.

      • There was no significant association between LDL-C and dementia risk.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "These results support the conclusion that some lipoproteins may be modifiable risk factors for dementia, even in late life," the authors write.

      SOURCE:

      The study was conducted by Erin L. Ferguson, MPH, Department of Epidemiology & Biostatistics, University of California, San Francisco, California, and was funded by the National Institutes of Health. It was published online October 4, 2023 in Neurology.

      LIMITATIONS:

      There were no adjustments for APOE status and confounding and selection bias.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The authors report no relevant disclosures.

      For more Medscape Neurology news, join us on Facebook and X

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.