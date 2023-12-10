TOPLINE:

In combination with methotrexate, both abatacept (Orencia) and certolizumab pegol (Cimzia), but not tocilizumab (Actemra), showed superiority over different combinations of active conventional disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) for promoting remission in patients with early, untreated rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

METHODOLOGY:

The study population included 812 adults from sites in six European countries who had treatment-naive early RA (less than 24 months’ duration) and moderate to severe disease.

Participants were randomly assigned to open-label treatment with methotrexate plus one of four treatments: active conventional therapy (oral prednisolone, tapered quickly and discontinued after 9 months, or sulfasalazine, hydroxychloroquine, and intra-articular glucocorticoid injections in swollen joints) certolizumab pegol abatacept tocilizumab

In all the biologic-treated groups, intra-articular glucocorticoid injections were allowed on demand up to week 12; thereafter, up to 40 mg were allowed every 12 weeks. In all groups, intra-articular glucocorticoids were prohibited in weeks 20-24 and weeks 44-48 to minimize its influence on week 24 and week 48 outcomes.

TAKEAWAY:

Clinical remission rates at week 48 based on Clinical Disease Activity Index scores of 2.8 or less were 59.3% with abatacept and 52.3% with certolizumab, which were significantly greater than the rate of 39.2% seen with active conventional therapy. The 51.9% rate seen with tocilizumab was not superior to active conventional therapy.

The co-primary outcome of change in van der Heijde-modified Sharp Score from baseline to week 48 was relatively low across all groups: 0.45 for active conventional therapy, and 0.62, 0.47, and 0.50 for abatacept, certolizumab pegol, and tocilizumab, respectively.

No new safety signals appeared, nor did any significantly increased risk associated with glucocorticoid use; at least one adverse event was reported in 88.3%, 89.6%, 85.8%, and 96.7% of patients taking conventional therapy, certolizumab pegol, abatacept, and tocilizumab, respectively.

IN PRACTICE:

The results suggest that both abatacept and certolizumab pegol yield higher remission rates than optimized conventional therapy, and "should be considered when the management of patients with newly diagnosed RA is decided, both in clinical practice and in treatment recommendations," the authors write.

SOURCE:

The lead author on the study was Mikkel Østergaard, MD, PhD, of the Center for Rheumatology and Spine Diseases, Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark. The study was published online in Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases on July 9.

LIMITATIONS:

The open-label study design could influence some subjective outcomes, and conventional therapy included two slightly different strategies based on national recommendations for the individual countries.

DISCLOSURES:

The study was funded by multiple public sources to centers from countries participating in the study, as well as the Icelandic Society for Rheumatology, the Swedish Rheumatism Association, and the Research Fund of University Hospital, Reykjavik, Iceland. UCB and Bristol-Myers Squibb provided certolizumab pegol and abatacept, respectively, at no cost, but were not otherwise involved in the study. Many authors, including Østergaard, report financial relationships with multiple pharmaceutical companies. The full list can be found with the original article.

