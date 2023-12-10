Doctors still face many challenges in the diagnosis and treatment of long COVID, a new Medscape survey reveals. Few physicians report regular success in treating the condition, only one in 10 feels well informed about potential treatments, and a majority lack a nearby multispecialty clinic to which they can refer patients.

At the same time, nearly half of physicians report seeing fewer people with long COVID compared with 1 year ago, suggesting the prevalence may be decreasing.

In the first comprehensive national poll of doctors about their experiences treating long COVID patients, Medscape surveyed practicing physicians online in August and September. The 451 respondents included 350 primary care doctors and 101 doctors in specialties likely to see people with long COVID: 25 pulmonologists, 37 neurologists, and 39 cardiologists. A total 432 of these doctors regularly see patients.

"It’s been frustrating for me as a cardiologist," said Raymond Carlson, MD, who is in private practice in Hamilton, a rural area in upstate New York, who participated in the survey and agreed to expand on his answers.

When his patients with heart failure and long COVID improve, for example, it’s difficult to distinguish if it’s one or both conditions getting better, he said.

Asked about the number of people with long COVID he sees now vs a year ago, he said: "It’s definitely less. I would estimate about 60% less."

That places Carlson among the 48% of respondents who reported seeing fewer long COVID patients over the past year. More than one third, 35%, said they see the same number as 1 year ago and 17% said they see more people with long COVID, compared with last year.

"There is a general sense that people are seeing less long COVID. That's a good thing, and we can speculate a little bit about why that is," said William Schaffner, MD, professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, and ex-officio medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, when asked to comment on the findings.

"The lesser frequency over time of new long COVID patients makes sense with more immunity built via vaccines, boosters, infections, and hybrid [immunity]," said Eric Topol, MD, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, California, and editor-in-chief of Medscape Medical News.

But long COVID treatment remains challenging, said Vanessa Tiongson, MD, a neurologist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, who also participated in the survey. The COVID Clinic at her institution refers long COVID patients to her for management of "brain fog," cognitive complaints such as impaired short-term memory, and an inability to multitask. They also can present with autonomic dysfunction similar to postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) and small fiber neuropathies.

"It’s a constellation of symptoms," Tiongson said in a follow-up interview. The same person can experience all these symptoms or just one. She treats people based on their complaints, but "brain fog is probably the hardest."

Of the 432 respondents who see patients, only 6% reported they regularly have success with treatments for long COVID that benefitted patients. A majority, 53%, said this occasionally happens, and another 40% said it never does.

Fatigue is also very common in long COVID patients, and it can exacerbate the severity of other symptoms, Tiongson said. She advised counseling people with long COVID not to "push through it. That is the biggest piece of advice." She added: "They should just rest. They almost go backwards if they overdo it."

How Many Affected?

"The survey results add a lot to our understanding," Topol said. The finding "that three-quarters have treated a severely disabled long COVID patient in the past year is a big deal."

Responses were more across the board when Medscape asked physicians about the accuracy of diagnosis of long COVID. A total of 21% believe the overall number is overcounted, 35% think the cases are undercounted, and 22% each said the number was about right or they were unsure.

"Undercounting is a big deal, especially with all the naysayers out there that have been trying to deny that long COVID exists, accusing people of being malingerers," Topol said.

Location and Long COVID Clinic Referrals

Most of the 451 doctors answering the survey practice in either urban, 35%, or suburban settings, 43%. Another 15% practice in rural areas and 7% in "exurban" settings, which are farther out than suburbs but more populated than rural locations.

About one third of physicians, 32%, said they have a multispecialty clinic within 1 hour’s drive of their practice to which they can refer patients with long COVID. Another 10% have a clinic but it’s more than 1 hour away. Most, 58%, said they do not have this referral resource.

Only 16% of physicians in a rural location have a nearby multispecialty clinic.

When it comes to symptoms, causes, and treatments for long COVID, many physicians want to know more. Asked how informed they feel about long COVID symptoms, for example:

33% said they are well informed.

57% said somewhat informed.

10% not well informed.

Asked the same question about long COVID causes:

19% said they were well informed.

57% were somewhat informed.

24% were not well informed.

Responses were different regarding potential treatments for long COVID:

Only 10% said they feel well informed.

41% feel somewhat informed.

49% feel not well informed.

"I also sense frustration and a desire for more information not only about causes but how one can effectively assist these patients, how you can treat them to help them recover more effectively and more rapidly," Schaffner said.

A lot of that information is just now being developed, he said.

"It’s a subject that doctors would like to see their professional societies deal with in a more direct way in their national meetings, journals, newsletters, and the like, to provide them whatever information is being developed," he added.

William Gailmard, MD, a primary care doctor in Ridgeland, South Carolina, who also responded to the survey, described a patient who experienced a "devastating long COVID illness."

Gailmard saw the patient, an officer in the military health service, when he worked at a military clinic in Pensacola, Florida, in 2021. The man had serious memory issues, visual deficits, loss of some vocabulary, and some neurovascular symptoms like POTS.

"He would pass out when he stood up," he said.

A 30-page summary of the patient’s long COVID experience written by a case manager reflected, "that he had been to…many clinics for workup" before seeing Gailmard. The man could no longer work because he couldn’t remember how to get there. The patient was referred to a multispecialty clinic in Ohio and was "immensely better" the last time Gailmard saw him in May 2023.

