Metformin, Weight Management to Stop Type 2 Diabetes in Kids

TOPLINE:

Nearly one in five adolescents are living with prediabetes , a condition where blood glucose levels are elevated, but are not high enough for a type 2 diabetes (T2D) diagnosis. According to a new study, higher levels of nonfasting glucose and hemoglobin A1c, and worsening obesity are important predictors of progression to T2D. In addition, metformin and weight stabilization may prove to be important interventions for preventing T2D in kids.

METHODOLOGY:

Researchers did a retrospective chart review of patient data from Vanderbilt University Medical Center Pediatric Prediabetes Clinic, Nashville, Tennessee, from May 2015 to August 2022.

The study included 552 children with prediabetes , defined as abnormal blood glucose (fasting plasma glucose [FPG] ≥ 100 mg/dL, random glucose ≥ 150 mg/dL), or hemoglobin A1c equal to or greater than 5.9%.

Based on follow-up visits, patients were classified as having progressed to T2D, or nonprogression.

Researchers analyzed the patients’ initial visit A1c, fasting C-peptide, 2-hour glucose, fasting glucose, and body mass index (BMI), among other baseline characteristics.

TAKEAWAY:

Thirty-six children (6.5%) progressed to T2D during the duration of the study period.

The average time to T2D diagnosis was much longer in patients taking metformin (43 months) compared with those not taking the prescribed medication (28 months).

Worsening obesity was strongly associated with T2D progression — patients who progressed to T2D had a higher BMI at baseline and had continued weight gain.

A higher baseline A1c, fasting C-peptide, and 2-hour glucose were also associated with progression to T2D.

In the multivariable analysis, both A1c and 2-hour glucose were strong independent predictors of progression.

Fasting plasma glucose was not associated with progression to T2D.

IN PRACTICE:

"Weight stabilization and metformin therapy could be important interventions for diabetes prevention in children," study author Ashley H. Shoemaker, MD, MSci, a pediatric endocrinologist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, said in a press release.

In addition, A1c plus a nonfasting glucose may be a feasible way to identify high-risk pediatric patients in a clinical setting.

SOURCE:

This study was performed by Natasha Belsky, Jaclyn Tamaroff, and Ashley H. Shoemaker, of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee.

It was published October 12, 2023, in the Journal of the Endocrine Society.

LIMITATIONS:

Additional patients who developed T2D may have been lost to follow-up, since the authors did not contact patients to confirm their disease status. The authors were also unable to establish racial differences in the progression to T2D because of missing data.

DISCLOSURES:

Funding for this study was provided by the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences. One author has research contracts with Novo Nordisk and Boehringer Ingelheim.

For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube.