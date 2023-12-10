News & Perspective
﻿
    No Results

      Thursday, October 12, 2023
      News > Medscape Medical News
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Quality of Life, Access Top Priorities in Cancer Care

      Megan Brooks

      October 12, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      In a recent survey, cancer clinicians, researchers, and patient advocates overall ranked quality of life as the top value domain alongside survival, access to care, and toxicities, emphasizing the importance of including patient-reported outcomes (PROs) in clinical trials.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Researchers surveyed 514 members of the National Clinical Trials Network Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology to determine how people prioritize oncologic outcomes, PROs, and cancer-related healthcare costs.

      • Respondents included researchers (24.7%), nurses (19.5%), medical oncologists (17.9%), administrators (9.3%), surgical and radiation oncologists (9.1%), patient advocates (3.1%), and nonphysician providers (16.4%) from various practice settings.

      • Participants were asked to rate and rank nine evidence-based value domains in importance on a scale of 1 to 5: overall survival, treatment toxicity/complications, quality of life, financial toxicity, access to care, compliance with evidence-based care, health system performance, scientific discovery and innovation, and cost to the healthcare system.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Respondents most often rated patient quality of life, treatment toxicity/complications, overall survival, and access to care as highly or extremely important on a 5-point Likert scale. Costs to the health system and health system performance were less frequently rated as highly or extremely important.

      • The authors observed significant agreement among how respondents ranked value domains, with quality of life ranked as most important above all other metrics including overall survival and access to care. Health system costs and performance were least important.

      • Patient advocates, however, ranked access to care as the most important priority, and those engaged in direct patient care ranked access to care of higher importance than nonclinicians did.

      • Top priorities for future clinical trials included incorporation of PROs and cost-effectiveness, as well as education and research improving and addressing high-value cancer care.

      IN PRACTICE:

      These findings signal a "shift toward a more holistic, patient-centric approach in oncology" and highlight the need to "prioritize patient-centered value domains and integrate PROs in cancer clinical trials, helping to create a more comprehensive value framework for oncology care," the authors concluded.

      SOURCE:

      The study, by first author Casey J. Allen, MD, Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute, Pittsburgh, and colleagues, was published online August 31 in JCO Oncology Practice.

      LIMITATIONS:

      One "notable" limitation, the authors said, is the response rate, which is inherently susceptible to selection bias. Other limitations included a disproportionate representation of dedicated cancer researchers and underrepresentation of patient advocates, which may not fully capture the patient perspective in defining priorities for value-based cancer care.

      DISCLOSURES:

      This research was supported by grants from the National Cancer Institute. Author disclosures are available with the original article.

