New Guidelines for Determining Brain Death Released

New guidelines on determining brain death released today offer the first updated recommendations in more than a decade for adult and pediatric patients.

The consensus practice guideline on brain death, also known as death by neurologic criteria (BD/DNC), was developed by a panel of 20 experts from different specialties, institutions, and medical societies.

As with previous guidelines, the updated version stipulates that brain death should be declared when a patient with a known cause of catastrophic brain injury has permanent loss of function of the brain, including the brainstem, which results in coma, brainstem areflexia, and apnea in the setting of an adequate stimulus.

But the updated version also clarifies questions on neurological examinations and apnea testing and offers new guidance on pre-evaluation targets for blood pressure and body temperature and evaluating brain death in patients who are pregnant, are on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or have an injury to the base of the brain.

Also, for the first time, the guidance clarifies that clinicians don't need to obtain consent before performing a brain death evaluation, unless institutional policy, state laws, or regulations stipulate otherwise.

Dr David M. Greer

"The 2023 guidelines will be considered the standard of care in the US," lead author David M. Greer, MD, chair and chief of neurology, Boston University School of Medicine, and chief of neurology, Boston Medical Center, Massachusetts, told Medscape Medical News. "Each hospital in the US is responsible for its own policy for BD/DNC determination, and our hope is that they will quickly revise their policies in accordance with this new national standard."

The guidelines, which are accompanied by a three-page checklist and a free downloadable smartphone app, were published online October 11 in Neurology.

Four Years in the Making

Work on the 85 recommendations in the new report began more than 4 years ago as a collaborative effort by the American Academy of Neurology (AAN), the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the Child Neurology Society (CNS), and the Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM).

A lack of high-quality evidence on brain death determination led panelists to devise an evidence-informed formal consensus process to develop the guidelines, which involved three rounds of anonymous voting on each recommendation and the rationales behind them.

The strength of each recommendation was based on the level of consensus reached through voting, with Level A denoting a recommendation that "must" be followed, Level B one that "should" be followed, and Level C one that "may" be followed.

The majority of recommendations received an A or B rating. Only one recommendation, about whether a second clinical exam is needed in adults, garnered a C rating.

In children, the guidelines recommend that clinicians must perform two clinical examinations and two apnea tests 12 hours apart. In adults, only one exam is required.

A Uniform Set of Guidelines?

The new guidelines replace adult practice guidance published by AAN in 2010 and guideline for infants and children released in 2011 by AAP, CNS, and SCCM, and for the first time combine brain death guidelines for adult and pediatric patients into one document.

Dr Ariane Lewis

"It is important for clinicians to review the new guideline carefully and ensure their hospital brain death guidelines are updated to be consistent with the new guideline in order to prevent inaccurate determinations of death," guidelines coauthor Ariane Lewis, MD, NYU Langone Health, New York City, told Medscape Medical News.



The 1981 Uniform Determination of Death Act (UDDA) is the legal foundation for the declaration of BD/DNC in the United States, but it only stipulates that brain death determination must be made in accordance with accepted medical standards.

There is no single national standard, and states and hospitals are free to adopt their own, which many have done. One goal of the new guidelines was to create a uniform set of guidelines that all institutions follow.

"This is a step toward having a set of guidelines that are accepted by most of the societies and clinical specialties involved in this sort of diagnosis," that could lead to a national-level policy, Fernando Goldenberg, MD, professor of neurology and director of Neuroscience Critical Care, University of Chicago Medicine, Illinois, told Medscape Medical News.

Goldenberg was not part of the panel that developed the updated guidelines, but was a coauthor of a consensus statement from the World Brain Death Project in 2020, covered by Medscape Medical News.

Developing a singular global guideline for brain death determination is unlikely, Goldenberg said. Policies vary widely across the world, and some countries don't even recognize brain death.

"But this attempts to unify things at the US level, which is very important," he said.

Permanent vs Irreversible

Goldenberg said that combining adult and pediatric guidelines into one document will be very helpful for clinicians like him who treat patients from age 16 years and up.

The expanded guidance on apnea testing, recommendations on specific ancillary tests to use or avoid, and inclusion of language stipulating that prior consent is not needed to perform a brain death evaluation are also useful.

He also noted that the section on credentialing and training of clinicians who perform BD/DNC evaluations recognizes advanced practice providers, the first time he recalls seeing these professionals included in brain death guidelines.

However, the panel's decision to use the term "permanent" to describe loss of brain function instead of "irreversible" gave Goldenberg pause.

The UDDA provides that an individual is declared legally dead when "circulatory and respiratory functions irreversibly stop; or all functions of the entire brain, including the brain stem, irreversibly stop."

Earlier this month, the American College of Physicians (ACP) released a position paper on cardiorespiratory death determination that called for a revision of the UDDA language.

The ACP suggests that "irreversibly" be replaced with "permanently" with regard to the cessation of circulatory and respiratory functions, but that "irreversible" be kept in the description of brain death.

"Permanent means that there is damage that is potentially reversible and irreversible means that the damage is so profound, it cannot be reversed even if an attempt to do so is performed," Goldenberg said.

Even though the World Brain Death Project, on which he worked, also used "permanent" to describe brain function loss, Goldenberg said he aligns with ACP's position.

"The understanding of brain death is that the damage is so profound, it is irreversible, even if you were to try," he said. "Therefore, I think that the most appropriate term for brain death should be irreversible as opposed to permanent."

Neurology. Published online October 11, 2023. Full text

The report was funded by the American Academy of Neurology. Greer has received travel funding from Boston University, serves as Editor-in-Chief for Seminars in Neurology, receives publishing royalties for 50 Studies Every Neurologist Should Know and Successful Leadership in Academic Medicine, has received honoraria from AAN, has received research funding from Becton, Dickinson, and Company, and has served as expert witness in legal proceedings. Lewis has received honoraria from AAN and Neurodiem, serves as Neurology Deputy Editor of Disputes and Debates, and serves as Deputy Editor of Seminars in Neurology. Goldenberg reports no relevant financial relationships. Full disclosures are included in the original article.

Kelli Whitlock Burton is a reporter for Medscape Medical News, covering neurology and psychiatry.

