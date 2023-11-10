News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Wednesday, October 11, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Analysis Spotlights Economic Burden of Vitiligo in the US

      Doug Brunk

      October 11, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Direct healthcare costs for patients with vitiligo eclipse those of matched control persons.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • No published studies have quantified the medical costs and healthcare resource utilization (HCRU) among patients with vitiligo in the United States compared with the general population.

      • Drawing from the Merative MarketScan Commercial Claims and Encounters database, researchers retrospectively reviewed the records of 49,512 patients diagnosed with vitiligo between January 1, 2008, and December 31, 2020, and those of 99,024 matched control persons who did not have vitiligo.

      • Costs were in 2021 dollars during a 1-year post-index period. The student t test and chi square analysis were used to determine P values.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • In both cohorts, the median age of patients was 43 years, 79.2% were female, and most (39%) were from the southern region of the United States.

      • All-cause total healthcare costs for patients with vitiligo were significantly higher than those of matched control persons ($15,551 vs $7735; P < .0001).

      • Similarly, medical costs for patients with vitiligo were significantly higher than those of control persons ($11,953 vs $5722), as were pharmacy costs ($3598 vs $2014; P < .001 for both associations).

      • A significantly greater proportion of patients with vitiligo had higher all-cause HCRU compared with matched control persons. That included ≥1 emergency department visits (17.5% vs 13.4%), ≥1 inpatient visits (12.9% vs 6.8%), and ≥1 outpatient visits (99.8% vs 88.3%; P < .0001 for all associations).

      IN PRACTICE:

      • "These findings reveal an unmet need for cost-effective treatments and highlight the importance of fully identifying the drivers of economic burden for patients with vitiligo," the authors concluded.

      SOURCE:

      • Corresponding author Khaled Ezzedine, MD, PhD, of the Department of Dermatology at the Henri Mondor University Hospital, Créteil, France, led the study, which was published September 20 in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology.

      LIMITATIONS:

      • The investigators did not evaluate indirect medical costs of vitiligo, such as work productivity, early retirement, and lost opportunities. Also, the results may not be generalizable to populations outside of the United States.

      DISCLOSURES:

      • Ezzedine has received honoraria as a consultant for AbbVie, Incyte, La Roche-Posay, Pfizer, Pierre Fabre, Sanofi, and Viela Bio. One author is an investigator for Incyte and is a consultant for several pharmaceutical companies. Three authors are AbbVie employees.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.