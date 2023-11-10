Three Tuberculosis Vaccines Reach Final Stage of Development

PARIS — Around 15 vaccine candidates are being developed in the battle against tuberculosis to compensate for the poor efficacy of the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine. Three of these candidates are in phase 3 trials. Of these candidates, one of the most promising has been shown to be 50% effective in adolescents and young adults, which is an exceptional outcome for a population that is poorly protected by the BCG vaccine.

"Vaccine development is currently one of the biggest challenges of research into tuberculosis," said Olivier Neyrolles, PhD, director of the Institute of Pharmacology and Structural Biology at the French National Center for Scientific Research, the University of Toulouse, during a press conference organized by France's national AIDS and viral hepatitis research body (ANRS)/emerging infectious diseases. The aim of these shots is to eradicate the disease in compliance with the World Health Organization's (WHO) strategy.

"The BCG affords very good protection against childhood forms of tuberculosis, notably the disseminated and meningeal forms, which are for the most part, fatal. However, over time it has become clear that the BCG is not effective enough at protecting against the typical adult pulmonary forms of the disease," Neyrolles told the Medscape French Edition.

Replace or Augment?

The vaccine candidates under investigation use attenuated tuberculosis bacilli (like the BCG) viral vectors, or subunits of bacterial antigens. "With subunit vaccines, the idea is to continue using the BCG and administer the new vaccine later during childhood or adolescence" to bolster and prolong protection, said Neyrolles.

Tuberculosis is a contagious disease caused by Koch's bacillus (Mycobacterium tuberculosis). It is estimated that a quarter of the world's population is or has been infected with it. The bacillus can remain in a dormant state for several years (ie, latent tuberculosis infection) and develop into an active infection under certain conditions (eg, immunosuppression, malnutrition, precarious living situations).

The BCG is the only vaccine currently available for tuberculosis. Although it helps prevent severe illness in young adults (it is nearly 90% effective against tuberculous meningitis), its lack of protection in adults means that it does not stop transmission of the disease or keep a lid on the global epidemic.

1.5 Million Annual Deaths Tuberculosis, which for a long time topped the list of infectious diseases with the highest mortality rate, has been overtaken by COVID-19 and is the second leading cause of death from infection. According to WHO, 10 million people, 10% of whom are children, develop an active form of the disease each year, and 1.5 million die from it. More than 95% of cases occur in developing countries. "Tuberculosis is still a disease of the poor. There is a strong correlation between TB rate and gross domestic product. There is also a link with prevalence of malnutrition," said Nicolas Veziris, MD, PhD, head of bacteriology at Saint-Antoine, Tenon, Trousseau, Rothschild Hospitals in Paris. Tuberculosis is still a public health problem in industrialized countries, especially with difficult-to-treat multidrug resistant (MDR) forms on the rise. In the European Union, nearly 30,000 cases are reported per year. In France, 4500 people develop tuberculosis each year, mainly in Île-de-France and in France's overseas territories Guyana and Mayotte. In 2015, all WHO member states, as well as the United Nations, adopted WHO's sustainable development strategy to end tuberculosis. To do so, WHO aims to reduce deaths from tuberculosis by 90% and reduce the rate of tuberculosis incidence by 80% by 2030.

Speeding Vaccine Development

The development of new vaccines is clearly one of the priorities. This past January, the WHO announced the creation of a tuberculosis vaccine accelerator council to "facilitate the development, testing, authorization, and use of new tuberculosis vaccines."

According to a WHO study, a vaccine with 50% efficacy at preventing tuberculosis in adolescents and adults would help avert up to 76 million new cases and prevent 8.5 million deaths over a 25-year period. This would amount to 42 million courses of antibiotics avoided and more than 6 billion euros ($6.37 billion US) in savings.

"Research into vaccines for tuberculosis is complicated because, on the one hand, the bacteria contain several thousand antigens, and it's difficult to know which ones might be useful. And on the other hand, we still don't have a full understanding of which immune responses protect against tuberculosis," said Neyrolles.

The cellular response has proven fundamental in affording protection. Nevertheless, the development of vaccines intended to activate a specific lymphocyte response has led to failures, which has prompted researchers to take a fresh look at the vaccine strategy. "For a long time, we have simplified immunity to tuberculosis," said Neyrolles.

Candidates Undergoing Development

There are around 15 vaccine candidates in development. Of those, 10 have reached the clinical trial phase. The most promising is GSK's M72/AS01E subunit vaccine. In a phase 2b study, it reduced the risk of developing an active form of the disease in adults by 50%. All participants had received the BCG vaccine at birth.

Last June, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Wellcome announced up to $550 million in funding for a phase 3 trial of this vaccine. The trial is expected to enroll 26,000 volunteers, including patients with HIV without tuberculosis in Africa and Southeast Asia.

Two other vaccines using attenuated bacilli are currently being tested in phase 3 trials. One has been designed by German researchers using the BCG vaccine as a basis (VPM1002). It has been tested in several African countries in infants to prevent infection and in adolescents and adults to stop the development or the resurgence of the disease after treatment.

Another "very promising" vaccine being assessed in phase 3 trials uses an M tuberculosis strain attenuated via two genetic mutations. Created by France's Pasteur Institute, then developed by Spanish researchers, this vaccine, named MTBVAC, is being tested in several African countries as a preventive measure against tuberculosis infection in infants.

These trials are being conducted over long timeframes. Results for the attenuated vaccine based on M tuberculosis are not expected until 2028. It will undoubtedly be an even longer wait for results from the trial evaluating the BCG subunit booster vaccine. "There is cause for hope, but patience is key," said Neyrolles.

Prospective Cohort Planned A prospective observational study aimed at "better understanding the risk factors of treatment failure and relapse" in patients being treated for tuberculosis is soon to be launched in France, said Claire Andrejak, MD, PhD, a pneumologist at Amiens-Picardie University Hospital in France. The study will include 2000 patients with tuberculosis who will be monitored for 2 years. In France, the follow-up data available (65% of patients treated) show that "the course of the disease after 1 year is deemed unfavorable in a quarter of cases," due to ongoing treatment for tuberculosis, treatment failure, disease resurgence, or death, said Andrejak. The team hopes to determine the mechanisms that could explain worsening of the disease and response to treatment. "The aim is also to find clues as to how to develop a more personalized treatment," said Andrejak. A culture collection of causative bacteria will also be created "to look for bacterial markers linked to the development of the disease."

This article was translated from the Medscape French Edition.

For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn