TOPLINE:

Noninvasive three-dimensional (3D) stereophotogrammetry may be a valuable adjunctive tool to detect progression of craniofacial morphea (CM) over time.

METHODOLOGY:

Existing tools that detect disease progression in patients with CM are limited.

In a prospective cohort study, researchers evaluated the use of 3D stereophotogrammetry, a noninvasive, radiation-free imaging modality, to detect disease progression in 27 consecutive patients with CM seen at Boston Children's Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital from April 1, 2019, to March 1, 2023.

After clinical and 3D stereophotogrammetry assessments were performed at 2- to 12-month intervals, the 3D images were rated by an expert (a board-certified plastic craniofacial surgeon) and a nonexpert (a board-certified dermatologist) as demonstrating progression or no progression.

Kappa coefficients were used to calculate interrater reliability.

TAKEAWAY:

Most of the study participants (73%) were female, their median age was 14 years (range, 5-40 years), and each underwent 3D stereophotogrammetry imaging at least two times spaced a median of 3 months apart.

On the basis of clinical assessments during the 48-month study period, 10 patients (37%) experience progression of their disease.

3D stereophotogrammetry not only corroborated clinical impressions of disease progression with strong interrater reliability (kappa = 0.80; 95% CI, 0.61-0.99), but it also detected occult progression of asymmetry not noted on clinical examination in three additional patients.

In subgroup analyses, assessment of 3D images demonstrated substantial to near-perfect interrater reliability in patients with Fitzpatrick skin types IV to VI.

IN PRACTICE:

"Further work is necessary to validate this measure in a larger cohort and to guide its incorporation into medical decision-making for patients with CM," the researchers wrote.

SOURCE:

Katharina S. Shaw, MD, of the Department of Dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, led the research. The study was published online October 11, 2023, in JAMA Dermatology.

LIMITATIONS:

The sample was small, and a criterion standard for assessing CM was lacking.

DISCLOSURES:

The researchers reported having no relevant conflicts of interest.