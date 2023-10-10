Many Young Adults With Type 2 Diabetes Skip Medications

Young adults who developed type 2 diabetes as children often do not take medications to control blood pressure or cholesterol, according to a new study in JAMA Network Open . Researchers expressed alarm that young people who forego these medications increase their chances of developing kidney disease or having a stroke.

"We're learning more and more that those with youth onset [type 2 diabetes] really differ from those with adult onset: It looks like a more virulent form of the disease because kids are getting complications and comorbidities at much earlier ages and more severe levels," said study author Paula Trief, PhD, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral science at State University of New York Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.

Participants in the new study were on average age 26 years. They also had previously been part of the Treating Options for Type 2 Diabetes in Adolescents and Youth study, known as TODAY, which took place from 2004 to 2011. TODAY enrolled children between ages 10 and 17 years with type 2 diabetes who either received metformin, metformin plus rosiglitazone, or metformin plus a lifestyle intervention.

The study included extensive education and contact from medical professionals to the participants about managing diabetes.

"This cohort was followed a long time and they had a lot of support. It may be better than the real world where people haven't had the history of this much attention," said Lorraine Katz, MD, who specializes in endocrinology and diabetes at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Katz has enrolled participants in TODAY and published about medication adherence rates but was not part of the recent analysis.

Unannounced Pill Counts, Addressing Concerns About Medication

The analysis, known as iCount, included 243 participants from the original TODAY study (159 girls) who had hypertension, neuropathy, or dyslipidemia that required ongoing medication. As the TODAY study was concluding between 2017 and 2019, researchers made unannounced phone calls to participants to request the numbers of pills they had prescribed, number of refills, and the refill date. Participants also counted aloud every pill in their possession twice.

Those phone calls continued for 3 consecutive months after iCount began and again at the same intervals 1 year later.

If the number of pills counted at a later time was at least 80% of the starting total, researchers considered this rate as high adherence. Anything less than 80% was considered low adherence.

"That's kind of an arbitrary cutoff, but it's one that's used consistently in the literature" to measure medication adherence for many conditions including cancer and heart disease, Trief said. Unannounced calls to initiate pill counts were first used to understand how often people took medications for HIV, and this method was found to be more reliable method than are self-reports.

Of 196 participants with hypertension or neuropathy, 157 (80.1%) had low adherence. And of the 146 people with high cholesterol, 137 (93.8%) had low adherence. Ninety-nine people with high cholesterol also had neuropathy or diabetes.

"This is new to the literature: We don't really know as much about this age group," because medication adherence studies of people who have had diabetes for more than a decade and are still in their 20s are rare, Katz said.

During the core TODAY study period, all medications were provided for free. In contrast, in the current study, participants had to obtain their prescriptions on their own. The researchers found that many participants who showed low adherence to blood pressure medications reported sometimes having trouble obtaining food (n = 62), struggling with securing stable housing (n = 47), or lacking reliable health care insurance (n = 28), all factors linked to medication adherence success, according to the analysis authors.

Researchers also assessed the impact of concerns that taking blood pressure medications may be harmful and found that people with these concerns were 37% less likely to maintain high adherence than others were by the 1 year follow-up point (odds ratio [OR], 0.63; 95% CI, 0.40-0.96; P = .01).

To some extent, the reasons people avoid medications are understandable, according to pediatric endocrinologist Tamara Hannon, MD, of the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis.

"Rather than taking a medicine to feel better, you're taking one not to have a problem in the future: You might not feel blood pressure, you certainly don't feel cholesterol," Hannon, who was not involved in the analysis, said. "Scolding them or telling them you're going to be sorry one day doesn't generally work."

Hannon added that education alone about the benefits of medications does not generally drive people to adherence but that adding reminders to their phone calendar when refills are due could help. Or, the clinician could reach out to a trusted person in the patient's life and enlist their support in taking medications consistently.

Trief advised that clinicians should carve out time for people to express their concerns about medications rather than simply writing a prescription and sending them on their way and to ask patients open-ended questions.

"If you just say to people do you have any questions, they usually say, 'no.'"

