Citing the strong overlap between heart disease, kidney disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity, the American Heart Association (AHA) has for the first time formally defined what they are calling cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome.

"This work was prompted by the fact that CKM syndrome leads to premature morbidity and mortality, primarily because of a higher burden of CVD," writing committee chair Chiadi Ndumele, MD, PhD, told theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology.

"While CKM syndrome is a public health emergency, there is also great potential for improving CKM health in the population, with an increasing number of therapies that favorably impact metabolic risk factors, risk for adverse kidney events, or both, which also protect against CVD," added Ndumele, director of obesity and cardiometabolic research in the division of cardiology at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

The AHA presidential advisory and accompanying scientific statement, which provides a synopsis of evidence for the science and clinical management of CKM, were published online October 9 in the journal Circulation.

CKM Syndrome Staging

According to the AHA, 1 in 3 US adults have three or more risk factors that contribute to CVD, metabolic disorders and/or kidney disease.

In addition to defining CKM syndrome, the advisory provides a "staging construct, to be used in both adults and youth, that reflects the progressive pathophysiology and risk within CKM syndrome, with therapeutic guidance tied to CKM stages," Ndumele told theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology.

The AHA outlines four stages of CKM syndrome:

Stage 0 : At this stage, no CKM risk factors are present, and the goal is to prevent CKM syndrome (particularly unhealthy weight gain) by achieving and maintaining ideal health based on the AHA's Life's Essential 8 recommendations. Adults in this stage should be screened every 3-5 years to assess lipids, blood pressure, and blood sugar.

Stage 1 : At this stage, excess weight, abdominal obesity, or dysfunctional adipose tissue (clinically manifest as impaired glucose tolerance or prediabetes) is present without other metabolic risk factors or CVD. Management includes providing support for healthy lifestyle changes (healthy eating and regular physical activity), with a goal of at least 5% weight loss and addressing glucose intolerance if needed. Screening adults with stage 1 CKM every 2-3 years is advised to assess blood pressure, triglycerides, cholesterol, and blood sugar.

Stage 2 : At this stage, metabolic risk factors (hypertriglyceridemia, hypertension, metabolic syndrome, diabetes) and kidney disease are present. The goal is to address risk factors to prevent progression to CVD and kidney failure. Screening for stage 2 CKM syndrome aligns with AHA/ACC guidelines, which include yearly assessment of blood pressure, triglycerides, cholesterol, blood sugar, and kidney function. More frequent kidney screening is recommended for individuals with increased risk of kidney failure based on kidney function assessments.

Stage 3 : This stage describes individuals with subclinical CVD with metabolic risk factors or kidney disease or those at high predicted risk for CVD. The goal is to intensify efforts to prevent progression to symptomatic CVD and kidney failure. This may involve increasing or changing medications, and additional focus on lifestyle changes. Coronary artery calcium (CAC) measurement in some adults is recommended to assess narrowing of the arteries when treatment decisions are unclear.

Stage 4: Individuals with stage 4 CKM syndrome have symptomatic CVD, excess body fat, metabolic risk factors, or kidney disease. Stage 4 CKM syndrome is divided into two subcategories: (4a) no kidney failure and (4b) kidney failure. In this stage, patients may have already had a myocardial infarction (MI) or stroke or may already have heart failure. They also may have additional CV conditions such as peripheral artery disease or atrial fibrillation. The goal of care is individualized treatment for CVD with consideration for CKM syndrome conditions.

The advisory also describes CKM syndrome regression, "an important concept and public health message in which people making healthy lifestyle changes and achieving weight loss may regress to lower CKM syndrome stages and a better state of health," the AHA says in a news release.

They note that a "critical" next step is to update the pooled cohort equation (PCE) risk prediction algorithm to include measures of kidney function, type 2 diabetes control, and social determinants of health for a more comprehensive risk estimate.

The advisory also recommends risk calculator updates be expanded to assess risk in people as young as age 30 and to calculate both 10- and 30-year CVD risk.

"Clearly defining the patient with CKM syndrome, and providing new approaches for CKM syndrome staging and risk prediction, will help healthcare professionals to identify these individuals earlier and to provide timely, holistic, and patient-centered care," Ndumele told theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology.

This presidential advisory was prepared by the volunteer writing group on behalf of the AHA . The authors have report no relevant financial relationships.

Circulation. Published online October 9, 2023. Advisory, Scientific statement

