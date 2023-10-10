News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Tuesday, October 10, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > News Alerts

      FDA Denies Approval for Patisiran in ATTR Cardiomyopathy, Despite Panel Nod

      Megan Brooks

      October 10, 2023

      The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has declined to approve the RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic agent patisiran (Onpattro, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals) for treatment of transthyretin-mediated (ATTR) amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy, the company has announced.

      ATTR amyloidosis is an underdiagnosed, rapidly progressive, debilitating, fatal disease caused by misfolded TTR proteins, which accumulate as amyloid deposits in various parts of the body, including the heart.

      In September, the FDA Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee voted 9 to 3 that the benefits of patisiran outweigh the risks for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis cardiomyopathy on the basis of results of the APOLLO-B phase 3 study.

      However, many panel members questioned whether the benefits are clinically meaningful ― a view shared by the FDA in a complete response letter (CRL) the FDA sent to Alnylam.

      According to the company, the FDA indicated in the letter that the clinical meaningfulness of patisiran's treatment effects for the cardiomyopathy of ATTR amyloidosis have "not been established," and therefore, the supplemental new drug application for patisiran "could not be approved in its present form."

      The FDA did not identify any issues with respect to clinical safety, study conduct, drug quality, or manufacturing.

      Nonetheless, as a result of the CRL, the company said it will no longer pursue an expanded indication for patisiran in cardiomyopathy of ATTR amyloidosis in the US.

      The company said it will continue to make patisiran available for patients with cardiomyopathy of ATTR amyloidosis who are enrolled in the open-label extension period of the APOLLO-B study and the patisiran expanded access protocol.

      The company also said it will continue to focus on the HELIOS-B phase 3 study of vutrisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic in development for the treatment of cardiomyopathy of ATTR amyloidosis.

      "We remain confident in the HELIOS-B phase 3 study of vutrisiran and look forward to sharing topline results in early 2024. If successful, we believe vutrisiran will offer convenient, quarterly subcutaneous dosing with a therapeutic profile that may potentially include cardiovascular outcome benefits," Alnylam CEO Yvonne Greenstreet, MBChB, said in the statement.

      Intravenously administered patisiran is already approved in the US and Canada for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary ATTR amyloidosis in adults.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.