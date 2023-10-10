Implant Shown To Lower Anti-VEGF Burden in DME

An intraocular implant that releases the corticosteroid fluocinolone acetonide into the eye over a period of months has been shown to significantly reduce the need for injections of anti–vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) agents into the eyes of patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) regardless of their baseline visual acuity, according to results of an observational study presented at EURETINA 2023.

The PALADIN study divided 191 patients with DME who received the 0.19-mg fluocinolone acetonide (FAc) intravitreal implant into two groups based on visual acuity groups (better or worse than 20/40 vision). The researchers tracked changes in vision, anatomic outcomes in terms of retinal thickness and safety, along with the number of anti-VEGF injections participants needed over 36 months. The FAc implant is a nonbioerodible drug depot placed in the vitreous that releases the drug at a rate of 0.25 μ/d. The device lasts 36 months.

"Treatment with the fluocinolone implant allows for significant improvement in minimizing treatment burden, which is a significant benefit to patients with diabetic macular edema," David Almeida, MD, PhD, MBA, who presented the trial results, told Medscape Medical News. Almeida is president of Erie Retina Research, a Pennsylvania-based company that conducts clinical trials in ophthalmology.

Targeting Inflammation

FAc targets the inflammatory process in DME, Almeida noted. "We believe that inflammation happens earlier, so the idea is that we're going to target it earlier in the treatment paradigm," he said.

In the group with 20/40 vision or better (n = 65), 30% of patients were getting zero to two anti-VEGF injections annually preimplant. That percentage shot up to 73% at 36 months after the implant. For those with worse vision (n = 126), those comparative percentages were 35% and 63.5% (P < .0001). The percentages of patients getting more frequent injections also declined. The 36-month results included 31 and 59 patients in each vision group.

Patients with worse visual acuity experienced more robust vision gains at 36 months: a gain of 8.2 letters vs a loss of two letters in the 20/40-or-better group. Nonetheless, those patients still had better overall eyesight at 36 months: 78.5 vs 61.3 letters, Almeida said. "This points out a potential ceiling effect in this better-seeing group to begin with," he said.

The 20/40-or-better patients also had a more robust anatomical response, represented as retinal thickness standard deviation between pre- and post-FAc, Almeida said. Their average retinal thickness standard deviation was 77.4 μ and 40.8 μ vs 67.6 μ and 47.9 μ in the group with worse vision.

"The idea is that retinas don't really like to be up and down, up and down, up and down; they really want to be stable and have their DME gone for as long as possible," Almeida said.

Safety outcomes were comparable in both groups. Elevation in intraocular pressure (IOP) and the concomitant risk for glaucoma are always concerns with use of corticosteroids in the eye. In the better- and worse-vision groups, 7.7% and 12.7%, respectively, had highly elevated IOP (> 30 mmHg) and 23% and 33.33% were on IOP-lowering medications, whereas 3% and 4.76%, respectively, required surgery to reduce the pressure.

Three Important Takeaways

"With PALADIN we see three important takeaways," Almeida said. "We know that patients who have better visual acuity are going to probably see less vision improvement than those with worse, likely from a ceiling effect. In terms of treatment burden, both those groups with stratified visual acuity are going to improve, they're both going to see decreased treatment burden post-FAc. And then in terms of safety, we don't see any new signals."

Usha Chakravarthy, FRCOphth, PhD, of Queen's University of Belfast in Northern Ireland, told Medscape Medical News that the prospective nature of the study is a strength but that the lack of imaging beyond spectral-domain optical coherence tomography is a limitation. "Loss to follow-up was huge, with some 50% dropping out before the study was completed," she added.

The safety and efficacy of the FAc implant is well-established, Chakravarthy said. "The main reason why the FAc is unpopular in the United States is because of the risk of inducing glaucoma and progression to cataract in phakic eyes," she said. She also cited the European IRISS registry study that reported an increase in IOP as an adverse event, for which 34.5% of patients required therapy and 4.3% needed surgery to relieve the problem.

She added that corticosteroids to treat the inflammatory process of DME are an important adjunct to anti-VEGF treatments. "Anti-VEGFs do not modify the course of the disease and merely reduce exudation and require frequent administration," Chakravarthy said.

Alimera Sciences sponsored the PALADIN study. Almeida disclosed relationships with Alimera, along with Alcon, Allergan/AbbVie, Bausch and Lomb, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Genentech/Roche, Novartis, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. Chakravarthy is a former consultant and investigator for Alimera, which also sponsored the European IRISS registry study.

EURETINA 2023. 0.19-mg fluocinolone acetonide (FAc) implant leads to superior vision-, anatomical-, and treatment burden–related outcomes in eyes with better baseline visual acuity (≥ 20/40). Presented October 6, 2023.



Richard Mark Kirkner is a medical journalist based in the Philadelphia area.

