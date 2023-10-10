TOPLINE:

The risk for abdominal morbidity, complications, and additional operations are the most important factors weighing on women who are considering postmastectomy breast reconstruction, a new survey suggests.

METHODOLOGY:

As many as 40% of women feel dissatisfied after breast reconstruction because of unexpected outcomes that are poorly aligned with their personal preferences. Identifying what women value when considering breast reconstruction surgery could improve shared decision-making.

Researchers used an adaptive choice-based conjoint analysis, a survey-based method used in marketing research, to identify attributes of breast reconstruction that are most important to women considering it.

A total of 406 women completed the survey, which assessed the relative importance of breast appearance (flap or implant), abdominal morbidity, recovery time, additional operations, and complications of breast reconstruction.

The survey included 105 women from Duke University who had a new diagnosis of, or genetic predisposition to, breast cancer and were considering mastectomy with reconstruction. The survey also included another 301 women, identified through the Love Research Army registry, who had a history of breast cancer or a genetic predisposition.

TAKEAWAY:

Overall, the risk for abdominal morbidity was most important to patients (mean relative importance [RI], 28%); women also rated the chance for major complications (RI, 25%), the number of additional surgeries (RI, 23%), breast appearance (RI, 13%), and recovery time (RI, 11%) as important factors.

Most women preferred implant-based reconstruction (85%) and these women cared most about abdominal morbidity (RI, 30%), risk for complications (RI, 26%), and added operations (RI, 21%)

Women who preferred flap reconstruction cared most about additional operations, RI, 31%), followed by breast appearance (RI, 27%) and risk of complications (RI, 18%), which suggests that the appearance of the reconstruction procedure was particularly important, the authors noted.

Participants who preferred the flap appearance were willing to accept an increased risk for abdominal morbidity and a slightly higher risk for complications; among the participants who preferred the implant option, one third actually preferred the flap appearance.

IN PRACTICE:

"This study provides information on how women value different aspects of their care when making decisions for breast reconstruction," the authors conclude, adding that "developing decision aids that elicit individual-level preferences and align patient values with treatment may provide an avenue to improve patient-centered care."

SOURCE:

The study, led by first author Ronnie Shammas, MD, of Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, was published online September 27 in JAMA Surgery.

LIMITATIONS:

The attributes included in the survey may not represent all factors that women consider during the decision-making process. The cohort was composed of predominately upper-middle class and White women, which may reflect an increased preference toward implant compared with flap reconstruction, as suggested in previous studies.

DISCLOSURES:

Funding for this research was provided by a grant from the National Endowment for Plastic Surgery awarded by the Plastic Surgery Foundation. The authors report no relevant financial relationships.

