Are They 'Antiobesity Medications' or 'Weight‑Loss Drugs'?

A simple Google search for the terms "weight-loss pens," "weight-loss drugs," and "weight‑loss medications" displays seven times more results than a search for terms like "antiobesity medications," "antiobesity drugs," or "drugs (or medications) to treat obesity." The same search applied to academic databases yields the opposite results: fewer than 500 results for "weight‑loss drugs/agents/medications" and 19,000 results for "antiobesity agents," for example. This contrast indicates a gap between scientific production of knowledge in this area and how it is translated to the public, especially in the media.

To highlight the importance of the language used to talk about obesity treatment, researchers affiliated with the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism (SBEM) and the Brazilian Association for the Study of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome (ABESO) released a statement on the subject at the Brazilian Congress of Update in Endocrinology and Metabolism 2023. On the basis of the study by the ABESO and the SBEM, the statement proposes abandoning the use of the term "weight‑loss medications" in scientific publications and, most importantly, in the media.

"Put together, we believe that the common use of the term 'weight loss medications' by media and the public, as well as by doctors and the scientific community, contributes to stigma, and certainly that language matters," study author Paulo Augusto Carvalho Miranda, MD, PhD, chair of SBEM, told Medscape Medical News.

"When we refer to these medications as 'weight-loss drugs,' we are using derogatory terms to refer to medications that were extensively studied before their launch onto the market and approved by a regulatory authority to treat a disease called obesity," said study author Márcio Mancini, MD, PhD, deputy chair of the SBEM's Obesity Department.

Beyond Semantics

Another article published on Medscape presents the initiative of a global task force comprising 60 leaders in the clinical management of obesity, who proposed a new name for the disease. According to the leader of the project, Francesco Rubino, MD, "The word is so stigmatized, with so much misunderstanding and misperception, that some might say the only solution is to change the name." Following this same logic, the authors of the Brazilian study believe that changing how we refer to medications may improve perceptions of healthcare professionals and patients toward prevention and treatment strategies for obesity.

According to Miranda, the first step is "remembering that how we refer to people, diseases, and treatments makes all the difference, especially in situations like obesity, a stigmatized disease loaded with misconceptions. It is not merely an issue of semantics, but also an issue of reducing the stigma surrounding the subject."

According to Miranda, the primary purpose of the statement is to highlight the uniqueness of the situation and the importance of encouraging the use of the expressions "antiobesity medications" and "medications to treat obesity" to help reduce the stigma and improve adherence and persistence in obesity treatment.

Impact in Practice

The statement also emphasizes that obesity pharmacotherapy is widely underused in patients with obesity and that, in the US, it is only prescribed for approximately 3% of adults with the disease. Weight management programs for this patient population stress implementing lifestyle changes, and only 1.1% of participants are prescribed medications.

According to the statement, the term "weight‑loss medications" contributes to the concept that their use has an aesthetic goal and can be consumed by anyone who desires to lose weight.

In addition to ensuring the correct use of language, Mancini adds that it is essential for doctors to seek and present pharmacologic treatment for obesity as something that will improve patient health. This means stressing that obesity can be controlled with a 10% loss in body weight, just as other chronic diseases, such as diabetes, can be controlled. Moreover, it is important to point out that medications also have a crucial role in optimizing weight maintenance in the long term.

Another issue Mancini raised is the prejudice that many doctors have against people with obesity. Health professionals should recognize they are also subject to weight bias and that the way they communicate with patients could have a profound effect on health‑related outcomes.

"The stigma surrounding obesity can lead to bullying, even in the patient's home by their relatives; this is very common. Weight stigma is so strong that it hinders patient health and decreases the likelihood of the patient seeking specialized care," Mancini warned.

According to the authors, it is of utmost importance to understand that an individual should not be defined by his or disease (as by the use of the terms "obese" or "diabetic") but rather understood to live with this disease ("individual with obesity" or "with diabetes"). Mancini suggests the following strategies that healthcare professionals can adopt while caring for patients with obesity:

Speak to patients with empathy and respect, avoiding the use of judgmental words.

Ask if they would like to discuss the "weight issue," "BMI issue," terms that are better received by the public, instead of saying "excess fat" or "excess weight."

If the patient agrees to talk about the subject, reinforce that this is a chronic health problem that requires long‑term treatment and give him or her short‑, medium‑, and long‑term options.

Lastly, the authors highlighted the importance of differentiating between regulatory agency‑approved medications from over‑the‑counter drugs and supplements that are often sold as "weight-loss agents" and are responsible for an unacceptably high rate of emergency visits.

This article was translated from the Medscape Portuguese Edition.