Anemia, Iron Deficit Common in Rheumatic Disease Pregnancy

TOPLINE:

Approximately one third of women with rheumatic diseases develop anemia by the third trimester of pregnancy, and two thirds are iron deficient, according to findings from a longitudinal cohort study.

METHODOLOGY:

Researchers analyzed data from 368 pregnancies in women with rheumatic diseases during the period 2014-2022; nearly two thirds (62%) had a connective tissue disease, 16% had rheumatoid arthritis or juvenile idiopathic arthritis, 14% had spondyloarthritis, 3% had vasculitis, and 7% had other diseases.

Patients were aged 17-44 years, with a median age of 32 years at the time of birth.

Researchers examined the frequency of anemia and iron deficiency and the impact of anemia on adverse maternal and child outcomes.

TAKEAWAY:

The prevalence of iron deficiency was 28%, 51%, and 62% in the first, second, and third trimesters, respectively.

The prevalence of anemia was 18%, 27%, and 33% in the first, second, and third trimesters, respectively.

There was an increased risk for fetal complications such as malformation, infections, small for gestational age, neonatal lupus, preterm birth, and abortion or stillbirth in association with maternal connective tissue disease (odds ratio [OR], 2.14) and also with low maternal hemoglobin levels and maternal iron deficiency (ORs, 0.52 and 0.86, respectively).

Lower maternal hemoglobin levels were associated with an increased risk for maternal complications (OR, 1.47) such as flare with adaption of rheumatic medication and pregnancy-related adverse events (preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, bleeding complications, and thromboembolism), but patients with connective tissue disease had a lower risk for maternal complications (OR, 0.51); mean serum ferritin had no significant impact on maternal complications (OR, 1.02).

IN PRACTICE:

"Patients with rheumatic diseases suffer more often and already in early pregnancy from iron deficiency," the researchers write. Therefore, early identification of anemia and iron deficiency in this population could inform pre-pregnancy counseling.

SOURCE:

The lead author on the study was Ann-Christin Pecher, MD, of University Hospital Tübingen, Germany. The study was published online in Joint Bone Spine on October 4.

LIMITATIONS:

The findings were limited by the use of a single dataset that might not be representative of all pregnant patients with rheumatic diseases. Other limitations included the lack of a standardized approach to iron supplementation.

DISCLOSURES:

The study was supported by a grant from the Medical Faculty of Tübingen Clinician-Scientist grant to the lead author. The researchers report no relevant financial relationships.