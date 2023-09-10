News & Perspective
﻿
    No Results

      Tuesday, October 10, 2023
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Pediatric Psoriasis: Black Children, Males More Likely to Have Palmoplantar Subtype, Study Finds

      Heidi Splete

      October 09, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Among pediatric patients with psoriasis, Black children and male children are significantly more likely to have palmoplantar psoriasis.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Researchers reviewed data on 330 children and youths aged 0–18 years who had received a primary psoriasis diagnosis and who were seen at an academic pediatric dermatology clinic from 2012 to 2022. Among these patients, 50 cases of palmoplantar psoriasis (PP) were identified by pediatric dermatologists.

      • The study population was stratified by race/ethnicity on the basis of self-identification. The cohort included White, Black, and Hispanic/Latino patients, as well as patients who identifed as other; 71.5% were White persons, 59.1% were female patients.

      • The researchers used a regression analysis to investigate the association between race/ethnicity and PP after controlling for multiple confounding variables, including age and gender.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Black children were significantly more likely to have PP than White children (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 6.386; P < .0001). PP was diagnosed in 41.9%, 11.5%, and 8.9% of Black, Hispanic/Latino, and White children, respectively.

      • Male gender was also identified as an independent risk factor for PP (aOR, 2.241).

      • Nail involvement occurred in significantly more Black and Hispanic/Latino patients than in White patients (53.2%, 50.0%, and 33.9%, respectively).

      • Black patients had significantly more palm and sole involvement compared with the other groups (P < .0001 for both); however, White children had significantly more scalp involvement compared with the other groups (P = .04).

      IN PRACTICE:

      "Further research is warranted to better understand the degree to which these associations are affected by racial disparities and environmental factors," as well as potential genetic associations, the researchers noted.

      SOURCE:

      The corresponding author on the study was Amy Theos, MD, of the Department of Dermatology at the University of Alabama, Birmingham. The study was published online in Pediatric Dermatology on September 23, 2023.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The findings were limited by the small sample size and incomplete data for some patients.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study received no outside funding. The researchers had no financial conflicts to disclose.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

