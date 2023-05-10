Optimal Antiplatelet Regimen in "Bi-Risk" ACS?

Among "bi-risk" patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS) who received a stent and completed 9-12 months of dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT), those who de-escalated therapy to clopidogrel alone as opposed to continuing on clopidogrel and aspirin for 9 months had 25% less bleeding without increased ischemic risk.

The findings are from the OPT-BIRISK trial in more than 7700 patients in China deemed "bi-risk" because they had both a high risk of clinically relevant bleeding and a high risk of major adverse cardiac and cerebral events (MACCE).

Yaling Han, MD, from General Hospital of Northern Theater Command in Shenyang, China presented the trial in a hotline session at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2023 in Amsterdam.

The results provide evidence for this treatment strategy from "a large cohort seen in clinical practice in whom the question of continuing DAPT vs de-escalating to clopidogrel monotherapy at this time period has not previously been addressed," Han told theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology.

She acknowledged that the findings may not be generalizable to non-Asian cohorts. Also, these patients were event-free after 9 months on DAPT, so they were relatively stable. Moreover, the finding that clopidogrel monotherapy was superior to DAPT for MACCE is only hypothesis-generating.

Renato D. Lopes, MD, PhD, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, the assigned discussant at the session, congratulated the authors "for an important trial in the understudied East Asian population. The OPT-BIRISK trial adds information to the complex puzzle of antithrombotic therapy after ACS," he said.

However, he brought up a few points that should be taken into consideration when interpreting this trial, including the ones noted by Han.

In an interview with theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology, Lopes cautioned that OPT-BIRISK tested an antiplatelet strategy "in challenging patients at increased risk for bleeding and ischemic events, but I don't think we can say this is truly a high-risk population." Invited to reply, Han conceded that these patients constituted a relatively low-risk subset of bi-risk patients.

Double-Edged Sword

"Antiplatelet therapy is a double-edged sword: it reduces ischemic risk but increases bleeding risk. Optimal antiplatelet therapy for bi-risk ACS patients remains a clinical challenge, and unsolved problem for the cardiovascular physician," Han said in a press briefing.

The rationale and design of OPT-BIRISK were published in the American Heart Journal in 2020.

Between February 2018 and December 2020, the researchers enrolled and randomly assigned 7758 bi-risk patients in 101 centers in China who had completed 9-12 months of DAPT (aspirin plus either clopidogrel or ticagrelor) after drug-eluting stent implantation for ACS.

The patients were randomly assigned to receive either clopidogrel plus aspirin or clopidogrel plus placebo for 9 months, followed by 3 months of aspirin.

The primary endpoint was clinically relevant Bleeding Academic Research Consortium (BARC) types 2, 3, or 5 bleeding, at 9 months after randomization.

Key secondary endpoints were MACCE (all-cause mortality, MI, stroke, or clinically driven revascularization), individual components of MACCE, any bleeding, and stent thrombosis at 9 months after randomization.

The patient criteria for having bi-risk ACS were:

< 65 years old with at least one high-bleeding risk criterion and at least one high-ischemia risk criterion.

65 to 78 years old with at least one high-bleeding risk criterion or at least one high-ischemia risk criterion.

> 75 years old.

The high bleeding risk criteria were female gender, iron deficiency anemia, stroke, taking a type 2 diabetes medication, and chronic kidney disease.

The high ischemic risk criteria included troponin-positive ACS, previous stent thrombosis, previous CV events (MI, stroke, peripheral artery disease [PAD], percutaneous coronary intervention [PCI]), on a type 2 diabetes medication, chronic kidney disease, and certain lesion characteristics.

The patients had a mean age of about 65 years and 41% were female.

About half (52%) had type 2 diabetes, 18% had previous MI, and 15% had previous ischemic stroke. The ACS was mainly unstable angina (62%), followed by NSTEMI (17%) or STEMI (21%).

The patients had a mean high ischemic risk criteria of 3.2 and a mean high bleeding risk criteria of 1.4.

The initial DAPT treatment was aspirin and clopidogrel in three quarters of the patients and aspirin and ticagrelor in the remaining patients.

At 9 months, the primary endpoint of BARC type 2 to 5 bleeding occurred in 2.5% of patients in the clopidogrel plus placebo group and in 3.3% of patients in the clopidogrel plus aspirin group (hazard ratio [HR], 0.75; 95% CI, 0.57 - 0.97, P = .03).

"The bleeding results are not surprising," Lopes said. Monotherapy vs DAPT will cause less bleeding, Han agreed.

At 9 months, MACCE occurred in 2.6% of patients in the clopidogrel plus placebo group and in 3.5% of patients in the clopidogrel plus aspirin group (HR, 0.74; 95% CI, 0.57 - 0.96, P = .02).

Interpreting this latter finding as "reduced risk" of MACCE "is a stretch," Lopes cautioned.

A potential explanation for this finding in the trial is that in the comparison group (aspirin plus clopidogrel), when patients had bleeding, they might have stopped all antiplatelet therapy, and this may have led to more ischemic events, he speculated.

"The observed reduction in MACCE is plausible," Han said. "However, according to study protocol, we assumed that clopidogrel monotherapy would be non-inferior to DAPT on the risk of MACCE. The superiority of clopidogrel alone vs DAPT on MACCE should therefore be hypothesis-generating."

"The increased rate of MACCE in the clopidogrel plus aspirin group was surprising," she said in a press release from the ESC, "and may be because hemorrhagic events, which are more common with ongoing DAPT, could be associated with an adrenergic state with increased platelet aggregation due to hypotension, remedial procedures to treat bleeding, and the cessation of anti-ischemic medications."

A Low-Risk Subset of Bi-Risk Patients, Commonly Seen in Clinical Practice

At the time of the index ACS, more than 60% of the patients had unstable angina, Lopes observed, "and we know these patients are lower risk." Also, more than 1000 of the patients did not have at least one high-risk factor for bleeding or ischemia. Moreover, these patients had not had any clinical events in the past 9 to 12 months on DAPT, "so they were not truly high risk when they were randomized.

"Patients aged 75 years and above are definitely bi-risk (even without any bleeding/ischemic criteria), especially post-ACS, according to much literature," Han said.

"Although patients met the bi-risk criteria for increased ischemia and bleeding at the time of index ACS and PCI, they were free from major events for at least 6 months on DAPT, thus constituting a relatively low-risk subset of bi-risk patients," she conceded.

"Nonetheless, these patients (mean age nearly 65 years, 41% female, 52% diabetes, 18% MI history and 15% ischemic stroke history in bi-risk study) represent a large cohort seen in clinical practice," she said. And "according to a real-world, nationwide registry from China (the OPT-CAD study), unstable angina accounted for about 50% of all ACS patients."

There has been more data with shorter times for stopping aspirin, so it's difficult to reconcile those studies with data from OPT-BIRISK, according to Lopes.

For example, the 2019 TWILIGHT study in patients undergoing PCI at high risk for bleeding showed that it seems to be safe to stop aspirin after 3 months and continue ticagrelor, without an increase in ischemic events.

"The question is almost in the wrong time," he said, noting that the field is moving in the direction of stopping aspirin earlier, according to five or six recently published trials.

It is hard to generalize from an Asian population, he agreed. "In the US, we have other data that suggests that for high-risk patients, you can stop aspirin earlier than 9 months. That's what most practices are doing."

"When you look at different drugs, different doses, different duration," Lopes summarized, "you have thousands of different permutations," for antiplatelet therapy strategies. "Every time we have some data in large studies it adds a piece to the puzzle."

The study was funded by the National Key Research and Development Project in China, and by a grant from sanofi-aventis. Han reports no relevant financial relationships. Disclosures for the other co-authors can be found with the original article.

European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2023. Presented August 28, 2023.

