History of Heart Transplant Tied to Worse Pregnancy Outcome

Almost one quarter of pregnant women who have had a heart transplant (HT) will experience severe maternal morbidity (SMM) during their hospital stay for delivery, and they have sevenfold greater risk for preterm birth than do other pregnant women, results of a large study with a nationwide sample suggest.

From 2010 to 2020, there were 19,399,521 hospital deliveries, of which, 105 were in HT recipients.

In unadjusted comparisons, rates of all outcomes were higher in HT compared with non-HT delivery hospitalizations, and after adjusting for age, demographic and facility characteristics, comorbid conditions, and calendar year, HT recipients continued to have higher odds of adverse maternal outcomes. For example, HT recipients had higher rates of nontransfusion SMM (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 28.12; 95% CI, 15.65-50.53), all SMM (aOR, 15.73; 95% CI, 9.17-27.00), cSMM (aOR, 37.7; 95% CI, 17.39-82.01), and preterm birth (aOR, 7.15; 95%, CI 4.75-10.77).

HT recipients also had longer hospital stays and higher rates of cesarean delivery, although the authors noted that it's unclear whether this increase was caused by the HT or complications of pregnancy because data were unavailable regarding indication for cesareans .

Patients with a HT were also at increased risk for hospital readmission within the first year after delivery, particularly within the first 6 months, including for HT-related complications, a finding that supports guidelines recommending an initial postpartum visit within 7-14 days of discharge for patients with cardiac conditions, write the authors.

The findings demonstrate the importance of counseling HT patients at early gestational ages "to provide information about anticipated risks in pregnancy and the postpartum period to allow patients the opportunity to make informed choices regarding their reproductive options," the authors conclude.

The study was conducted by Amanda M. Craig, MD, Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, and colleagues. It was published online on October 4, 2023, in JACC Heart Failure.

Relying on diagnosis and procedure codes in administrative datasets like NRD may result in underestimation of outcomes. In this study, outcomes were limited to delivery hospitalizations, which may underestimate the true incidence of complications or fail to include pregnancies that didn't end in a delivery, including pregnancy terminations or spontaneous abortions. Information related to race, ethnicity, hospital regions, and cause of death are not captured in the NRD dataset.

The authors have no relevant conflicts of interest.

