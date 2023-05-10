News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Thursday, October 5, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      History of Heart Transplant Tied to Worse Pregnancy Outcome

      Pauline Anderson

      October 05, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Almost one quarter of pregnant women who have had a heart transplant (HT) will experience severe maternal morbidity (SMM) during their hospital stay for delivery, and they have sevenfold greater risk for preterm birth than do other pregnant women, results of a large study with a nationwide sample suggest.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • The retrospective cohort study included 2010-2020 information from the Nationwide Readmissions Database (NRD), a large, all-payer administrative dataset that allows for tracking of patient hospital readmissions in the same US state within the same calendar year and includes patient demographics, hospital characteristics, diagnosis and procedure codes (including for cardiac transplants), length of stay, and discharge disposition.

      • The primary outcome was non-transfusion SMM which, among other conditions, included acute myocardial infarction, aortic aneurysm, acute renal failure, adult respiratory distress syndrome, amniotic fluid embolism, cardiac arrest/ventricular fibrillation, and heart failure/arrest, during the delivery hospitalization.

      • Additional outcomes included rates of all SMMs (including transfusion), a composite cardiovascular SMM (cSMM) outcome that included acute myocardial infarction, aortic aneurysm, cardiac arrest/ventricular fibrillation, cardioversion, and acute heart failure, preterm birth, and readmission rates.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • From 2010 to 2020, there were 19,399,521 hospital deliveries, of which, 105 were in HT recipients.

      • In unadjusted comparisons, rates of all outcomes were higher in HT compared with non-HT delivery hospitalizations, and after adjusting for age, demographic and facility characteristics, comorbid conditions, and calendar year, HT recipients continued to have higher odds of adverse maternal outcomes. For example, HT recipients had higher rates of nontransfusion SMM (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 28.12; 95% CI, 15.65-50.53), all SMM (aOR, 15.73; 95% CI, 9.17-27.00), cSMM (aOR, 37.7; 95% CI, 17.39-82.01), and preterm birth (aOR, 7.15; 95%, CI 4.75-10.77).

      • HT recipients also had longer hospital stays and higher rates of cesarean delivery, although the authors noted that it's unclear whether this increase was caused by the HT or complications of pregnancy because data were unavailable regarding indication for cesareans.

      • Patients with a HT were also at increased risk for hospital readmission within the first year after delivery, particularly within the first 6 months, including for HT-related complications, a finding that supports guidelines recommending an initial postpartum visit within 7-14 days of discharge for patients with cardiac conditions, write the authors.

      IN PRACTICE:

      The findings demonstrate the importance of counseling HT patients at early gestational ages "to provide information about anticipated risks in pregnancy and the postpartum period to allow patients the opportunity to make informed choices regarding their reproductive options," the authors conclude.

      SOURCE:

      The study was conducted by Amanda M. Craig, MD, Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, and colleagues. It was published online on October 4, 2023, in JACC Heart Failure.

      LIMITATIONS:

      Relying on diagnosis and procedure codes in administrative datasets like NRD may result in underestimation of outcomes. In this study, outcomes were limited to delivery hospitalizations, which may underestimate the true incidence of complications or fail to include pregnancies that didn't end in a delivery, including pregnancy terminations or spontaneous abortions. Information related to race, ethnicity, hospital regions, and cause of death are not captured in the NRD dataset.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The authors have no relevant conflicts of interest.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.