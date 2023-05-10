An estimated 75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers walked off the job Wednesday over pay and staffing in what union organizers called the nation's largest health care labor strike.

Workers picketed at Kaiser's hospitals and clinics in California, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Virginia and Washington, DC, but most employees are located in California.

Physicians and most registered nurses did not strike, but many other union members did, including respiratory therapists, certified nursing assistants, laboratory technicians, receptionists, pharmacy clerks, and housekeepers.

The strike is expected to last 3 days, except for workers in Virginia and Washington, DC, who walked out for 1 day.

While Kaiser Permanente hospitals and emergency rooms remain operational, numerous elective procedures and screenings were postponed. In California and other states, some medical clinics, laboratories and outpatient pharmacies have closed until the strike ends, despite Kaiser hiring thousands of temporary workers. Some hospital cafeterias, flu/COVID immunization sites and optometry clinics also shut down in states hit by the strike.

About 85,000 workers represented by the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions have been working without a contract since it expired September 30.

The unions most recently proposed yearly pay raises of up to 6.5%, while Kaiser is offering increases of 3% to 4%. Workers have also pressed Kaiser to hire more staff and strengthen protections against outsourcing jobs. No new negotiations had been scheduled by late Wednesday.

"After three years of the COVID pandemic and chronic understaffing, healthcare workers at Kaiser Permanente are calling on management to provide safe staffing levels," the Coalition noted in an emailed statement.

Kaiser Permanente is one of the nation's largest integrated health systems, offering health insurance, employing about 24,000 physicians and serving nearly 13 million members nationwide. It operates 682 medical offices and 39 hospitals, according to its website. Earlier this year, Kaiser acquired the Geisinger health system and its 10 hospitals in Pennsylvania in a $5 billion deal, signaling its national ambitions.

In a statement, Kaiser Permanente said it remains "committed to reaching a new agreement" and has offered the unions minimum hourly wages of $23 in California and $21 in other states. (The unions had sought a minimum wage of $25/hr.) The health system also said it already has met a shared goal of hiring 10,000 people by year's end "into jobs the Coalition cares about."

The massive walkout marks a significant deterioration of once-amicable labor relations at the health system. For 25 years, Kaiser Permanente and its unions have participated in a groundbreaking labor-management partnership in which both sides agree to share some decision-making. Kaiser Permanente traditionally has seen lower employee turnover than other large health systems.

It's also the latest in a series of recent health worker strikes underpinned by pandemic burnout, including a 3-day walkout this past January by more than 7000 registered nurses in New York. About 12.5% of the nation's health workers belong to a union.

