New Model Predicts Return to Opioid Use During Treatment

TOPLINE:

Researchers have developed a web-based predictive model to help gauge an individual’s risk of returning to opioid use after entering treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD).

METHODOLOGY:

Currently, no models exist to help clinicians predict whether patients might return to opioid use soon after starting treatment for OUD.

To develop a predictive model, researchers harmonized data from three large pragmatic clinical trials lasting at least 12 weeks and including 2199 adults receiving OUD treatment (methadone, buprenorphine, or extended-release naltrexone) in various settings, including federally licensed treatment sites, physician practices, and inpatient treatment facilities.

Predictive models were developed for return to opioid use, defined as 4 consecutive weeks of positive or missing urine drug screen (UDS) by week 12 of treatment.

TAKEAWAY:

The final model based on four predictors at treatment entry (heroin use days, morphine- and cocaine-positive UDS results, and heroin injection in the past 30 days) had an area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUROC) of 0.67.

Model performance was improved (AUROC 0.82) with the addition of UDS results in the first 3 weeks.

Aiming at straightforward clinical applicability, the researchers constructed the CTN-94 OUD Return-to-Use Risk Score (CORRS) based on a single metric: the total number of weeks in the first 3 weeks in which a patient had a UDS positive for any nonprescribed opioids or missing (range, 0-3).

Using the CORRS, the risk of return to opioids was 13% in patients with weekly opioid-negative UDS results in the 3 weeks after starting treatment, compared with 85% for those with 3 weeks of opioid-positive or missing UDS results (AUROC, 0.80).

IN PRACTICE:

"We chose our outcome (return to use) for clinicians to target high-risk patients as soon as possible during treatment. The predictive model may allow clinicians to identify high-risk patients early and consider treatment adjustments or more intensive interventions," the authors write.

SOURCE:

The study, with first author Sean X. Luo, MD, PhD, with Columbia University, New York City, was published online October 4 in JAMA Psychiatry.

LIMITATIONS:

The study sample involved patients with OUD who signed up to participate in a clinical trial and therefore may not be fully representative of those seeking treatment in the community. Two of the studies enrolled patients in 2006 and future studies are needed in contemporary populations with prevalent use of fentanyl or other high-potency synthetic opioid agonists.

DISCLOSURES:

Funding for the study was provided by the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Luo reports no relevant financial relationships. A complete list of author disclosures is available with the original article.

For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube.