NCCN Survey Shows Ongoing Chemo Drug Shortages

Chemotherapy drug shortages continue to plague major US cancer centers, according to an update from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN).

Although access to carboplatin and cisplatin has improved slightly since June, when 93% and 70% of 27 NCCN member institutions reported shortages of the two agents, supplies remain limited and other anticancer drugs remain scarce, an NCCN follow-up survey shows.

Of 29 institutions surveyed last month, 86% reported having difficulty obtaining at least one anticancer drug, and 72% and 59% reported ongoing shortages of carboplatin and cisplatin, respectively — drugs recommended for treating patients involved in hundreds of different cancer scenarios, according to the NCCN.

"Drug shortages aren't new, but the widespread impact makes this one particularly alarming," NCCN's chief executive officer, Robert W. Carlson, MD, said in a press statement. "It is extremely concerning that this situation continues despite significant attention and effort over the past few months."

The latest survey, conducted between September 6 and 27, was sent to the 33 NCCN member institutions. Overall, most respondents reported "being able to continue treating every patient who needs carboplatin or cisplatin, despite lowered supply, primarily by implementing strict waste management strategies," the network noted, adding that "the responses may not reflect any additional challenges experienced by smaller community practices serving rural and marginalized patients."

In addition to carboplatin and cisplatin shortages, the survey results also revealed that centers are experiencing shortages of a host of other drugs, including methotrexate (66%), 5-flourouracil (55%), fludarabine (45%), hydrocortisone (41%), and dacarbazine (28%), according to the press release.

"These drug shortages are the result of decades of systemic challenges," noted Alyssa Schatz, senior director of policy and advocacy for NCCN, in a press release. "We recognize that comprehensive solutions take time and we appreciate everyone who has put forth proposals to improve investment in generics and our data infrastructure. At the same time, we have to acknowledge that the cancer drug shortage has been ongoing for months, which is unacceptable for anyone impacted by cancer today."

Following the June survey, the NCCN called for action from the federal government, the pharmaceutical industry, providers, and payers "to work together to ensure quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care" and has since worked with multiple stakeholders and policymaking organizations to "advocate for short- and long-term fixes."

"These new survey results remind us that we are still in an ongoing crisis and must respond with appropriate urgency," Shatz added.

Sharon Worcester, MA, is an award-winning medical journalist based in Birmingham, Alabama, writing for Medscape, MDedge and other affiliate sites. She currently covers oncology, but she has also written on a variety of other medical specialties and healthcare topics. She can be reached at sworcester@mdedge.com or on Twitter: @SW_MedReporter.

