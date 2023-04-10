SGLT2 Is Tied to Fewer Post-MI Deaths in T2D

AMSTERDAM — Adults with type 2 diabetes who were on a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor at the time of a type 1 (acute atherothrombotic) myocardial infarction (MI) had a significant 36% lower rate of all-cause death compared with adults with type 2 diabetes and a similar MI who were not on an agent from this class during the year following the index MI, new observational data show.

The analysis used registry data collected from more than 11,000 Swedish patients. A second primary analysis looked at the combined rate of all-cause death or hospitalization for heart failure, and by this metric the 2498 (22%) people on an SGLT2 inhibitor had a significant, adjusted 18% lower rate compared with the 8772 (78%) not on this treatment, Hans Christian Rosén, MD, said at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2023.

This combined endpoint appeared largely driven by fewer deaths. Analysis of hospitalizations for heart failure showed a nonsignificant adjusted 10% lower rate among SGLT2 inhibitor users compared with the nonusers, an unexpected finding, Rosén said.

"Quite Surprised"

"We were quite surprised to see such a strong association" between SGLT2 inhibitor use and all-cause mortality, admitted Rosén, a cardiologist at Lund University and Skane University Hospital in Lund, Sweden.

"None of the cardiovascular outcome trials [for SGLT2 inhibitors] demonstrated a reduction in mortality. They have primarily shown benefit for reducing hospitalizations for heart failure," he added. But the current analysis differed from past studies by focusing entirely on people considered at high risk by all having type 2 diabetes.

The results showed "an effect on heart failure; it just didn't reach statistical significance," noted L. Kristin Newby, MD, MHS, a session cochair, during the discussion.

"What I found surprising was the large effect on mortality but no [significant] effect on heart failure," added Newby in an interview. "An effect on heart failure endpoints has been a major feature of these agents in trials across different study populations."

Newby strongly advised against drawing any message from this analysis regarding the safety and efficacy of initiating an SGLT2 inhibitor in the first 2 weeks following a type 1 MI, including people with type 2 diabetes.

RCT Data on the Way

"All the current data are from patients without known coronary artery disease, with stable chronic coronary disease, or with heat failure, and initiation occurred weeks to months after any acute coronary event," said Newby, a cardiologist and professor at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina.

"There are currently no completed randomized controlled trials [RCTs] of the initiation of SGLT2 inhibitors within 14 days after an acute MI in people with or without type 2 diabetes," she cautioned. "I don’t think one should base treatment recommendations on one observational study, especially when larger randomized trials are nearing completion," or will soon report results.

Two large, controlled trials testing SGLT2 inhibitor initiation soon after an MI are on track to make their findings public within the next year.

The DAPA-MI trial has randomized more than 4000 people without diabetes who started dapagliflozin (Farxiga, AstraZeneca) or placebo within 10 days of an acute MI at about 100 centers in Sweden and the United Kingdom. This trial is listed as completed in July 2023, suggesting that the results may be reported soon.

The EMPACT-MI trial randomized more than 6500 adults with type 2 diabetes who started empagliflozin (Jardiance, Boehringer Ingelheim/Lilly) or placebo within 14 days of an acute MI at more than 400 sites in more than a dozen countries, with study completion expected in 2024.

Hospitalized Survivors of Type 1 MIs

The current study used data from the RIKS-HIA Swedish registry of cardiac intensive care for all Swedish patients who survived a type 1 MI and were admitted to a Swedish cardiac intensive care unit during 2018-2021. All 11,270 people included in the analysis also had to have an estimated glomerular filtration rate of more than 30 mL/min/1.73m2.

The study cohort age averaged about 70 years, about 70% were men, average body mass index was 28 kg/m2, and well over 80% were on treatment with statins, aspirin, beta blockers, and renin-angiotensin system inhibitors.

A secondary analysis showed that people on an SGLT2 inhibitor at the time of their MI had a significant adjusted 0.83 hazard ratio for the combined incidence of all-cause death, hospitalization for heart failure, MI, or stroke during the year following their MI. Kaplan-Meier analysis showed that the significant reduction in all-cause death and other events among those on an SGLT2 inhibitor compared with those not on such an agent began to become apparent by 50 days after the index MI.

Rosén noted that, in addition to the limitations of an observational study and the limited number of people included, the study was also unable to assess associations between specific types of SGLT2 inhibitors and the studied outcomes.

The study received no commercial funding. Rosén disclosed no relevant financial relationships. Newby is a consultant to Beckman Coulter, CSL Behring, and Medtronic, and received research funding from Boehringer Ingelheim.

European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2023: Presented August 27, 2023.

