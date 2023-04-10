Endoscopic sinus surgery (ESS) has no significant impact on asthma symptoms for patients with chronic rhinosinusitis up to a year after the procedure, a study of 64 patients shows.

Although ESS is effective in relieving chronic rhinosinusitis, whether it leads to improvement of asthma severity for patients with both conditions remains unclear, said Anyull Dayanna Bohorquez Caballero in a presentation at the American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS) 2023 Annual Meeting.

Dr Anyull Dayanna Bohorquez Caballero

The study "offers a unique approach to explore the effects of endoscopic sinus surgery in a real-world context, with valuable insights that differ from previous research," Bohorquez Cabellero, an international medical graduate and research fellow of the Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, Florida, said in an interview.

Under the leadership of senior author Angela Donaldson, MD, Bohorquez Caballero and colleagues at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville analyzed data from 185 adults with both asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis who underwent ESS at the Mayo Clinic in Florida between 2013 and 2023. Asthma severity was evaluated up to 3 months before and 1 year after surgery. Patients' asthma severity was classified as mild, moderate, or severe on the basis of current Global Initiative for Asthma guidelines using medication requirements.

The final study population included 64 patients; 42 of these (66.7%) had chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. Outcomes included differences in asthma severity, asthma medication doses, and the number of medications.

Overall, there was no significant difference in measures of mild, moderate, or severe asthma before and after ESS in a McNemar paired test (P values: .130, .999, and .288, respectively). Similarly, no difference was found before and after ESS in terms of total inhaled corticosteroid dose (P = .999), number of medications prescribed (P = .157), or control of the disease (P = .078).

The findings were limited by the relatively small number of patients. The study is the first known to assess the real-world impact of ESS on asthma severity, said Bohorquez Caballero.

Expected Reduction in Asthma Severity Not Seen

Past studies have suggested that ESS improves parameters such as pulmonary function test results or sinonasal outcomes, Bohorquez Caballero told Medscape Medical News. "Our findings indicate that ESS does not significantly impact asthma severity or trends in treatment, including the number and/or dose of medications, in everyday practice."

In addition, "Our study also identified crucial opportunities to reinforce interdisciplinary follow-up after ESS," she noted, and it provides a comprehensive depiction of the outcomes experienced by patients with chronic rhinosinusitis and asthma who undergo ESS.

"We were expecting a reduction in severity or a decrease in the dose of inhaled corticosteroid therapies, and we expected to see a translation from previous evidence into clinical practice; however, we did not," said Bohorquez Caballero.

"The take-home message is that while there is a strong correlation between CRS and asthma, it does not appear that ESS alone improves real-world treatment based on asthma severity," she said. "However, our findings have shown that patients may experience a longer period without the need for a reliever medication in the early postoperative period."

Looking ahead, "We want to explore what happens 5 or 6 months after sinus surgery that would explain the sudden need for a reliever medication," she added. "Future studies are warranted to investigate the long-term effects of ESS on asthma severity as it relates to modifications of asthma regimens."

Data Important for Patient Discussions

The current study is important because of the frequency of comorbid asthma among patients with chronic rhinosinusitis, said Megan Durr, MD, of the University of California, San Francisco, in an interview.

"When we are considering functional endoscopy sinus surgery with patients, we are often asked if the surgery will impact the severity of their asthma symptoms," said Durr, who served as a moderator for the session in which the study was presented.

"I am surprised the study did not see any difference in asthma severity after sinus surgery, as we often talk to patients about the unified airway that refers to the shared epidemiologic and pathophysiologic relationship between the upper and lower airways," she told Medscape Medical News.

"This study will allow us to have a more informed evidenced-based discussion with patients and their primary care providers and/or pulmonologists" about what to expect for asthma outcomes following surgery, she said.

The study received no outside funding. Durr has disclosed no relevant financial relationships.

American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS) 2023 Annual Meeting: Late-Breaker Session. Presented October 2, 2023.

