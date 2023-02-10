News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Monday, October 2, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Drug-Induced Hyperglycemia More Common in Clinical Practice

      Megan Brooks

      October 02, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      New research suggests that 80% of women who receive the PI3K inhibitor alpelisib (Piqray, Vijoice) as standard treatment for metastatic breast cancer develop hyperglycemia, a rate far higher than the 34% rate seen in clinical trials.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Fulvestrant (Faslodex) plus alpelisib improves progression-free survival (PFS) in metastatic hormone receptor-positive, PIK3CA-mutant breast cancer.

      • Hyperglycemia is a known side effect of PI3K inhibitor therapy but data on its incidence and management in everyday clinical practice remain sparse.

      • To investigate, researchers reviewed data on 247 patients (mean age 62) with metastatic breast cancer who received alpelisib between 2013 and 2021.

      • The researchers compared hyperglycemia rates between the 147 patients treated with alpelisib in routine clinical practice and the 100 patients who received the drug as part of a clinical trial. Baseline median BMI was 25.4 kg/m2 and median A1c was 5.5%.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Among all 247 patients, 152 (62%) developed any-grade hyperglycemia and 72 (29%) developed grade 3-4 hyperglycemia. The median time to onset was 16 days.

      • Rates of hyperglycemia were significantly higher in patients treated in clinical practice vs on a clinical trial (any grade, 80% vs 34%; grade 3-4, 40% vs 13%; P < .001).

      • Elevated BMI correlated with elevated A1c, and baseline A1c in the prediabetes or diabetes range was significantly associated with developing hyperglycemia (P < .001) as well as with alpelisib dose reduction or discontinuation (P = .015).

      • Dose reduction/discontinuation due to hyperglycemia occurred in 29% in the standard care cohort vs 10% in the clinical trial cohort; 41% of patients who developed hyperglycemia received treatment, most commonly with metformin; 20% were referred to an endocrinologist.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "These observations indicate that the frequency of alpelisib-associated hyperglycemia is substantially greater in standard clinical practice than in clinical trials, and the identification of glycemic status as a modifiable risk factor offers the potential to mitigate this adverse effect and improve treatment delivery," the authors say. "Reassuringly," they added, "there was no significant difference in PFS between patients who developed hyperglycemia and those who did not."

      SOURCE:

      The study, led by first author Sherry Shen, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York City, was published online September 25 in the journal Cancer.

      LIMITATIONS:

      Serum glucose levels were abstracted from electronic health records that did not differentiate fasting and nonfasting status. The cohort was mostly White women from a single institution.

      DISCLOSURES:

      This work was supported in part through a National Institutes of Health/National Cancer Institute (NIH/NCI) Cancer Center support grant. Shen reported receiving honoraria from MJH Life Sciences. Senior author Neil M. Iyengar, MD, receives consultant fees from Novartis, Pfizer, Seattle Genetics, and TerSera Therapeutics, and research funding (to institution) from Novartis and SynDevRx.

      For more from Medscape Oncology, join us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.