﻿
    No Results

      Friday, September 29, 2023
      News > Medscape Medical News > FDA Approvals

      FDA Approves First Tocilizumab Biosimilar

      Lucy Hicks

      September 29, 2023

      The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the biosimilar tocilizumab-bavi (Tofidence), Biogen, the drug's manufacturer, announced today.

      It is the first tocilizumab biosimilar approved by the FDA. The reference product, Actemra (Genentech), was first approved by the agency in 2010.

      "The approval of Tofidence in the U.S. marks another positive step toward helping more people with chronic autoimmune conditions gain access to leading therapies," said Ian Henshaw, global head of biosimilars at Biogen, in a statement. "With the increasing numbers of approved biosimilars, we expect increased savings and sustainability for healthcare systems and an increase in physician choice and patient access to biologics."

      Tocilizumab-bavi is an intravenous formulation indicated for treatment of moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.  

      The European Commission approved its first tocilizumab biosimilar, Tyenne (Fresenius Kabi), earlier this year in both subcutaneous and intravenous formulations.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

