﻿
    No Results

      Friday, September 29, 2023
      News > Medscape Medical News > Conference News > Menopause Society 2023

      This Symptom Signals UTI in 83% of Cases

      Brittany Vargas

      September 29, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Dyspareunia (painful sexual intercourse) is a major indicator of urinary tract infections, being present in 83% of cases. The symptom is especially accurate at identifying UTIs in nonmenopausal women, researchers have found.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Dyspareunia is a common symptom of UTIs, especially in premenopausal women, but is rarely inquired about during patient evaluations, according to researchers from Florida Atlantic University. 

      • In 2010, the researchers found that among 3000 of their female Latinx patients ages 17-72 years in South Florida, 80% of those with UTIs reported experiencing pain during sexual intercourse. 

      • Since then, they have studied an additional 2500 patients from the same population.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Among all 5500 patients, 83% of those who had UTIs experienced dyspareunia.

      • 80% of women of reproductive age with dyspareunia had an undiagnosed UTI.

      • During the perimenopausal and postmenopausal years, dyspareunia was more often associated with genitourinary syndrome than UTIs.

      • 94% of women with UTI-associated dyspareunia responded positively to antibiotics.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "We have found that this symptom is extremely important as part of the symptomatology of UTI [and is] frequently found along with the classical symptoms," the researchers reported. "Why has something so clear, so frequently present, never been described? The answer is simple: Physicians and patients do not talk about sex, despite dyspareunia being more a clinical symptom than a sexual one. Medical schools and residency programs in all areas, especially in obstetrics and gynecology, urology, and psychiatry, have been neglecting the education of physicians-in-training in this important aspect of human health. In conclusion, this is [proof] of how medicine has sometimes been influenced by religion, culture, and social norms far away from science."

      SOURCE:

      The data were presented at the 2023 Menopause Meeting of the North American Menopause Society. The study was led by Alberto Dominguez-Bali, MD, from Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, Florida.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The study authors report no limitations.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The authors report no relevant financial relationships.

      Comments

