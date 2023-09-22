Ginger Consumption May Mitigate Neutrophil Dysfunction

TOPLINE:

Blood samples from healthy adults show an inhibition of neutrophil extracellular trap formation (NET) after 1 week of daily ginger supplements.

METHODOLOGY:

Researchers recruited nine healthy adults aged 18-38 years to receive a 100-mg oral ginger supplement daily for 7 consecutive days.

Blood samples were collected at baseline and on days 7 and 14, with isolation of neutrophils, peripheral blood mononuclear cells, and plasma.

The researchers measured NET formation (NETosis) as a way to show the effect of ginger on inflammation.

TAKEAWAY:

Measures of neutrophil cyclic AMP (cAMP) were significantly higher after 7 days of ginger supplements compared with baseline levels, although these levels returned to near baseline by 1 week after discontinuing ginger consumption.

Oral ginger supplements reduced neutrophil phosphodiesterase (PDE) activity by 40% from baseline, similar to results seen with synthetic PDE4 inhibitors.

The results build on previous studies showing inhibition of neutrophil hyperactivity in mice with antiphospholipid syndrome and lupus after injection with a purified ginger preparation.

Researchers replicated the results showing effects of oral ginger on neutrophils in eight additional healthy adults who also showed reduced NETosis and increased cAMP after 1 week of ginger supplements.

IN PRACTICE:

The results show biologic support for the potential of ginger to affect neutrophil function in humans; therefore, "ginger may have a real ability to complement treatment programs that are already underway," said corresponding author Jason Knight, MD, of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, in a press release.

SOURCE:

First author Ramadan A. Ali, MD, of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and colleagues reported their study in JCI Insight on September 22, 2023.

LIMITATIONS:

More research is needed in humans with inflammatory and autoimmune diseases to confirm the findings and explore ginger as an adjuvant therapeutic intervention.

DISCLOSURES:

The study received no outside funding. The researchers report no relevant financial relationships.

