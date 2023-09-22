News & Perspective
Univadis

      Ginger Consumption May Mitigate Neutrophil Dysfunction

      Heidi Splete

      September 22, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Blood samples from healthy adults show an inhibition of neutrophil extracellular trap formation (NET) after 1 week of daily ginger supplements.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Researchers recruited nine healthy adults aged 18-38 years to receive a 100-mg oral ginger supplement daily for 7 consecutive days.

      • Blood samples were collected at baseline and on days 7 and 14, with isolation of neutrophils, peripheral blood mononuclear cells, and plasma.

      • The researchers measured NET formation (NETosis) as a way to show the effect of ginger on inflammation.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Measures of neutrophil cyclic AMP (cAMP) were significantly higher after 7 days of ginger supplements compared with baseline levels, although these levels returned to near baseline by 1 week after discontinuing ginger consumption.

      • Oral ginger supplements reduced neutrophil phosphodiesterase (PDE) activity by 40% from baseline, similar to results seen with synthetic PDE4 inhibitors.

      • The results build on previous studies showing inhibition of neutrophil hyperactivity in mice with antiphospholipid syndrome and lupus after injection with a purified ginger preparation.

      • Researchers replicated the results showing effects of oral ginger on neutrophils in eight additional healthy adults who also showed reduced NETosis and increased cAMP after 1 week of ginger supplements.

      IN PRACTICE:

      The results show biologic support for the potential of ginger to affect neutrophil function in humans; therefore, "ginger may have a real ability to complement treatment programs that are already underway," said corresponding author Jason Knight, MD, of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, in a press release.

      SOURCE:

      First author Ramadan A. Ali, MD, of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and colleagues reported their study in JCI Insight on September 22, 2023.

      LIMITATIONS:

      More research is needed in humans with inflammatory and autoimmune diseases to confirm the findings and explore ginger as an adjuvant therapeutic intervention.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study received no outside funding. The researchers report no relevant financial relationships.

