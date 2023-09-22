News & Perspective
      CV Disease, Drug Abuse Big Contributors to Mortality in Ankylosing Spondylitis

      Heidi Splete

      September 22, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Drug use disorder increased the likelihood of in-hospital mortality more than 10-fold in patients with ankylosing spondylitis (AS), compared with patients who did not die while hospitalized.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Researchers reviewed data from 2125 adults with AS who were hospitalized between 2015 and 2017, using the Cerner Health Facts Database.

      • The final analysis included 41 patients with AS who died while hospitalized and 260 random control patients with AS who did not die.

      • The mean age of the deceased patients with AS was 70 years, 85% were male, and 81% were White; 71% had hypertension, 32% had kidney disease, and 22% had congestive heart failure.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Among the patients with AS, cardiovascular disease was the most frequent cause of death, followed by infection, respiratory failure, and fracture/trauma in 15, 14, 8, and 7 patients, respectively. (Some patients had more than one cause of death recorded in the discharge summary.)

      • The most common cardiac causes of death were myocardial infarction and cardiac arrest, while the top causes of acute respiratory failure were pneumonia and pulmonary embolism.

      • Drug abuse, including opioid dependence, was significantly associated with death among hospitalized patients with AS (adjusted odds ratio, 10.9; P = .001).

      • Congestive heart failure and kidney disease were the comorbidities most strongly associated with mortality; the odds of death in the presence of CHF rose 2.76-fold, and it increased 2.46-fold in the presence of kidney disease.

      IN PRACTICE:

      Underlying comorbidities, especially cardiac and renal, are associated with mortality in AS, and patients should be screened early on for these comorbidities to help reduce the odds of death.

      SOURCE:

      First author Mohamad Bittar, MD, of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, and colleagues reported their findings September 21 in Clinical Rheumatology.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The study lacked AS-specific data such as disease activity scores, which were not included in the database; other missing data included variables linked to disease activity and mortality, including smoking, BMI levels, and C-reactive protein levels.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study received no outside funding. Several co-authors disclosed financial relationships with companies including UCB, Amgen, Pfizer, AbbVie, Novartis, and Eli Lilly.

