News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Thursday, September 21, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > Business of Medicine

      Hospital Accreditor Takes Aim at Greenhouse Gas Emissions With Voluntary Reporting Certification 

      Kerry Dooley Young

      September 21, 2023

      One of the most influential organizations in US medicine will use a new voluntary program to help hospitals reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, such as those produced by anesthesia and the energy needed to run operations.

      The Joint Commission this week announced a sustainable healthcare certification program for US hospitals, which will begin next year. Amid hospital industry criticism, the group earlier this year dropped a proposal to require hospitals to report on some emissions to gain or keep accreditation.

      The nonprofit Joint Commission commands significant attention among hospital executives due to its role as a de facto gatekeeper for federal and state health programs, particularly Medicare. Hospitals must prove they meet certain standards of care in order to get paid for their services, with private organizations handling this screening and verification through a process known as accreditation. The Joint Commission is the leader in this field, as it accredits about 85% of US hospitals.

      The Joint Commission said the sustainable healthcare certification program will be available to hospitals it has accredited and those it has not. To earn the certification, the hospitals must take several steps, including measuring three or more of the following greenhouse gas emissions:

      • energy use

      • purchased electricity (purchased grid electricity, district steam, chilled and hot water)

      • anesthetic gas use, including volatile agents and nitrous oxide

      • pressurized metered-dose inhaler use

      • fleet vehicle carbon-based fuel use

      • waste disposal, including product packaging, plastics, plastics from gloves, catheter bags, empty bottles, and used batteries

      The Joint Commissions new voluntary program won praise from a physician who has long pushed for mandatory emissions-reporting standards.

      "It's a fantastic step in the right direction," said Jodi Sherman, MD, an anesthesiologist and the director for the program on healthcare environmental sustainability at Yale Center on Climate Change and Health.

      Many hospitals will find they already have work in progress that could help them meet the standards set for the Joint Commissions sustainable healthcare certification program, Sherman told Medscape. The program is flexible in allowing hospitals to choose the three emissions sources to be tracked.

      "What it does is create some focus around sustainability efforts," Sherman said. "That is the first step. That's the entry point that all organizations need to get moving in the right direction."

      The new voluntary Sustainable Healthcare Certification program will also help healthcare systems attract and retain clinicians, which has been increasingly challenging amid staff burnout, she said.

      "Those organizations who are early adopters are going to be far more appealing to the whole generation that's aware that there is no time to lose," she said.

      Kerry Dooley Young is a freelance journalist based in Washington, DC. Follow her on Mastodon and Threads as @kerrydooleyyoung.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.