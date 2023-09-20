News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Wednesday, September 20, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Alcohol Exclusion Laws Still on the Books in 18 States

      Kelli Whitlock Burton

      September 20, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Alcohol exclusion laws (AELs) that allow health insurers to deny coverage of injuries sustained while individuals are intoxicated remain on the books in 18 states, despite evidence showing that these laws prevent people from receiving treatment for alcohol use disorder.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Systematic legal analysis using the Alcohol Policy Information System to identify states in 2023 that explicitly allow AELs, prohibit insurers' use of alcohol exclusion (AE), or have no AE allowance or prohibition.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • 18 states still have AELs, a decrease from 37 in 2004.

      • The first AELs were passed in 1951 and the most recent were passed in 1988.

      • 15 states have passed laws that explicitly prohibit AE provisions. No state has outlawed AE provisions since 2009.

      • The remaining 17 states have no clear laws on AE, including five that repealed their AELs but adopted no specific prohibition on AE.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "By continuing to permit the exclusion of health coverage for intoxicated injury, these laws preserve the outdated notion that adverse consequences of alcohol use should be viewed as evidence of a lack of willpower and immorality for which an individual is exclusively liable," the authors write.

      STUDY DETAILS:

      The study was conducted by Sunday Azagba, PhD, Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing, Pennsylvania State University, University Park, and funded by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. It was published online September 19, 2023.

      LIMITATIONS:

      This study focuses on alcohol exclusion laws pertaining only to health insurance and represents an analysis of state laws as of 2023.

      DISCLOSURES:

      Study authors report no relevant financial relationships. 

      For more Medscape Psychiatry news, join us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.