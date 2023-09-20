News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Wednesday, September 20, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Most Adults With Alopecia Areata Untreated 1 Year After Diagnosis

      Heidi Splete

      September 20, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Nearly three-quarters of adults with alopecia areata (AA) were not receiving treatment 1 year after diagnosis, according to a retrospective cohort study using data from more than 45,000 individuals.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • The study population included 45,483 adults aged 18 years and older with new diagnoses of AA between October 15, 2015, and February 28, 2020. Data were from a large US healthcare database that included medical and pharmacy claims.

      • The mean age of the participants was 43.8 years, 65.7% were female.

      • The researchers measured variables that might relate to AA and its treatment patterns within 1 year of starting the study and during the first year of the study, with data collected at 1, 42, 84, and 365 days after study entry.

      TAKEAWAYS:

      • During the first year after diagnosis, 66.4% of patients received at least one treatment for AA at one or more time points.

      • At 1 year, 71.8% of patients were not receiving any active treatment for AA.

      • Among those who received treatment, intralesional injections were the most often prescribed therapy (41.8% of patients), followed by topical corticosteroids (40.9%), intramuscular corticosteroids (38.1%), and oral corticosteroids (20.6%).

      • Patients diagnosed with either alopecia totalis or alopecia universalis were significantly less likely to receive intralesional steroids and significantly more likely to receive topical corticosteroids than those without these diagnoses (11.1% vs 44.1% and 25.4% vs 42.1, respectively).

      IN PRACTICE:

      The results highlight the need to determine why so many alopecia patients with AA were no longer on treatment after 1 year, although treatment trends may change with the emergence of new therapies, such as JAK inhibitors and others, according to the authors.

      SOURCE:

      The lead author of the study was Hemin Lee, MD, MPH, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. The study was published online in JAMA Dermatology September 20, 2023.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The use of insurance claims data did not allow analysis of over-the-counter medications and treatments, and the lack of a single ICD-10 code for defining AA could have resulted in misclassification of outcomes.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study received no outside funding, and Lee had no disclosures; one author had disclosures that included receiving personal fees from Pfizer and Concert outside of the submitted study and participating in alopecia-related trials with Lilly, Concert, Aclaris, and Incyte. Another author's disclosures included receiving personal fees from companies that included Pfizer, Concert, Lilly, and AbbVie. No other disclosures were reported.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.