Univadis

      Wednesday, September 20, 2023
      Severe Psoriasis Linked to a Higher Risk for Heart Disease, Study Confirms

      Doug Brunk

      September 20, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      In a large cross-sectional study, nearly one third of patients with severe psoriasis met criteria for coronary microvascular dysfunction.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Prior studies with small sample sizes have shown that coronary microvascular dysfunction (CMD) predicts poor cardiovascular outcomes in patients with severe psoriasis.

      • In a prospective multi-center study, researchers enrolled 448 patients with moderate to severe psoriasis with no documented clinical cardiovascular disease who underwent transthoracic Doppler echocardiography to evaluate coronary microcirculation.

      • The outcome variable of interest was CMD, defined as a coronary flow rate ≤ 2.5 mL.

      • The researchers used multivariable linear regression to model the associations of the characteristics of patients with psoriasis with CMD.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Of the 448 patients, 141 (31.5%) showed CMD.

      • Multivariable regression revealed four variables independently associated with CMD: higher psoriasis area severity index (PASI) score (per unit, odds ratio [OR], 1.058; P < .001), duration of psoriasis (per year; OR, 1.046; P < .001), the presence of psoriatic arthritis (OR, 1.938; P = .015), and hypertension (OR, 2.169; P = .010).

      • An increase of 1 point in the PASI score and 1 year of psoriasis duration were associated with a 5.8% and a 4.6% increased risk for CMD, respectively.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "We should diagnose and actively search for microvascular dysfunction in patients with psoriasis, as this population is at particularly high risk," the researchers conclude.

      SOURCE:

      Stefano Piaserico, MD, PhD, of the University of Padova, Italy, led the research. The study was published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology.

      LIMITATIONS:

      A small proportion of patients in the study were being treated for psoriasis, and other tools for assessing CMD were not used, such as PET-CT and cardiovascular MRI.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The authors reported having no relevant financial disclosures.

