Real-World Semaglutide Weight Loss Below Trial Levels

TOPLINE:

Real-world data from patients prescribed semaglutide suggest strong but attenuated weight loss after 52 weeks compared with clinical trial findings.

Interactions with certain medications and biological factors can be associated with greater or lesser weight loss.

METHODOLOGY:

Data from 10 US health systems were analyzed for 3555 patients who took semaglutide (up to 2 mg/wk) for at least 12 weeks; 52-week data were available for a subset of 539 patients.

TAKEAWAY:

In the overall population of people who took semaglutide, patients lost an average 4.44% of their initial body weight. Male patients loss less than female patients (3.66% vs 5.08%).

The proportions losing ≥5% and ≥10% of their body weight were 41.9% and 18.1%, respectively.

At 52 weeks from the start of semaglutide treatment, patients on average lost 4.43% of their initial body weight (3.83% male patients, 4.86% female patients).

Patients with diabetes lost 3.86% of initial weight at 52 weeks, as compared with 7.44% of patients who did not have diabetes.

Factors significantly associated with losing ≥10% weight 52 weeks after semaglutide exposure were adrenal gland disorders (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 25.45), linaclotide use (aOR, 14.95), prediabetes (aOR, 2.32), and codeine use (aOR, 2.97).

Factors associated with a decreased likelihood of achieving ≥10% weight loss included having diabetes (aOR, 0.44) and receiving a dulaglutide prescription (aOR, 0.26).

IN PRACTICE:

"This highlights the challenges of realistically achieving significant weight loss in the real world compared with the clinical trial setting."

"These findings suggest patient-level factors worth considering that may influence weight-loss performance with semaglutide and directions for further research on how to personalize this method of weight-loss therapy.”

SOURCE:

Study was conducted by William Powell, of the Department of Biomedical and Health Informatics, University of Missouri–Kansas City School of Medicine, Kansas City, Missouri, and colleagues.

The study was published on August 18 in Obesity

LIMITATIONS:

Adherence was not assessed.

The researchers had no information about patients' lifestyle practices.

The model had low sensitivity, and there was a potential for false negative findings.

There were no data for doses >2 mg/wk.

DISCLOSURES:

The authors have disclosed no relevant financial relationships.

Miriam E. Tucker is a freelance journalist based in the Washington, DC, area. She is a regular contributor to Medscape. Other work of hers has appeared in the Washington Post, NPR's Shots blog, and Diabetes Forecast magazine. She can be found on X @MiriamETucker.

For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.