﻿
    No Results

      Monday, September 18, 2023
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Islet+Kidney Transplants Boost Survival in Type 1 Diabetes

      Miriam E. Tucker  

      September 18, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Patients with type 1 diabetes who received transplanted islets along with a kidney transplant had significantly reduced mortality and transplant failure risks compared with those who received kidney alone and continued to use insulin.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Study population was all patients with type 1 diabetes in France who received a kidney transplant between 2000 and 2017.

      • Among 2393 patients, 327 were eligible for islet transplantation, including 47 who were actually transplanted with islets.

      • The subjects were matched for factors including year of transplantation, recipient age, kidney function, and A1c.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Those receiving islets along with the kidney transplant had a 53% lower risk of graft failure compared with the kidney-alone group.

      • Those receiving islet transplantation had a significantly higher estimated life expectancy during 10-year follow-up (9.61 vs 8.85 years).

      • At 1 year post islet transplant, there was an estimated 89.4% probability of graft survival and a 70.2% probability of achieving independence from insulin.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "Although islet transplantation has previously been shown to improve glycemic control compared with conventional insulin therapy in recent clinical trials, little was known about its long-term impact on patient prognosis until now.…These results are exciting and provide hope for people living with type 1 diabetes and kidney transplants."

      SOURCE :

      Presented September 17, 2023, at the European Society for Organ Transplantation (ESOT) Congress 2023 by Mehdi Maanaoui, MD, a nephrologist at the University of Lille, Lille, France.

      LIMITATIONS:

      Observational, potential for residual confounding.

      DISCLOSURES:

      Maanaoui reports no relevant financial relationships.

      Miriam E. Tucker is a freelance journalist based in the Washington, DC, area. She is a regular contributor to Medscape, with other work appearing in The Washington Post, NPR’s Shots blog, and Diabetes Forecast magazine. She is on Twitter @MiriamETucker.

      For more news, follow Medscape on  Facebook,   X (formerly known as Twitter),   Instagram, and  YouTube.

      Comments

