Real-World Data Confirm Efficacy of Dupilumab in Severe EoE

TOPLINE:

Dupilumab provides histologic, endoscopic, and symptomatic improvement in patients with severe, treatment-refractory, fibrostenotic eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), new research shows.

METHODOLOGY:

Researchers conducted a retrospective cohort study of 46 patients with severe, treatment-refractory fibrostenotic EoE who were prescribed dupilumab 300 mg subcutaneously every other week or weekly.

Histologic response, endoscopic severity, and symptom improvement were assessed using the results of esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD) conducted before and after dupilumab therapy.

TAKEAWAY:

Most patients demonstrated endoscopic, histologic, and symptomatic improvement on dupilumab compared with pre-dupilumab EGD results.

The average peak eosinophil count improved from 70 eosinophils/high-power field (HPF) to 9 eosinophils/HPF while on dupilumab, and 80% of patients achieved histologic remission (< 15 eosinophils/HPF) compared with 11% before dupilumab.

Endoscopic features also improved on dupilumab, with a significant reduction in exudates, rings, edema, and furrows. The total EoE Endoscopic Reference Score decreased from 4.62 to 1.89 (P < .001).

With dupilumab, a significant increase in predilation esophageal diameter (from 13.9 to 16 mm; P < .001) was observed, with no change in the proportion of strictures.

Global symptom improvement was reported in 91% of patients while on dupilumab vs 2% before dupilumab.

IN PRACTICE:

"These results echo the results from the prior phase 3 study, but in a population where most subjects would likely have been excluded due to stricture severity and need for dilation," the authors write. "Dupilumab has real-world efficacy for a patient population with severe fibrostenotic EoE. Further studies are needed to determine not only long-term efficacy of dupilumab for this group of EoE patients, but whether dupilumab could be moved earlier in the treatment algorithm for this severe subgroup."

SOURCE:

The study, by Christopher Lee, MD, and Evan Dellon, MD, MPH, with the Center for Esophageal Diseases and Swallowing, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, was published online September 1 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

LIMITATIONS:

The study involved a single tertiary care center, which could limit the generalizability of the findings. The patients were primarily adults, so the results may not be able to be extended to younger children.

DISCLOSURES:

The study had no specific funding. Dellon has received research funding and consulting fees from multiple pharmaceutical companies. Lee has no relevant disclosures.

