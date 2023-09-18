News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Monday, September 18, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Real-World Data Confirm Efficacy of Dupilumab in Severe EoE

      Megan Brooks

      September 18, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Dupilumab provides histologic, endoscopic, and symptomatic improvement in patients with severe, treatment-refractory, fibrostenotic eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), new research shows.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Researchers conducted a retrospective cohort study of 46 patients with severe, treatment-refractory fibrostenotic EoE who were prescribed dupilumab 300 mg subcutaneously every other week or weekly.

      • Histologic response, endoscopic severity, and symptom improvement were assessed using the results of esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD) conducted before and after dupilumab therapy.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Most patients demonstrated endoscopic, histologic, and symptomatic improvement on dupilumab compared with pre-dupilumab EGD results.

      • The average peak eosinophil count improved from 70 eosinophils/high-power field (HPF) to 9 eosinophils/HPF while on dupilumab, and 80% of patients achieved histologic remission (< 15 eosinophils/HPF) compared with 11% before dupilumab.

      • Endoscopic features also improved on dupilumab, with a significant reduction in exudates, rings, edema, and furrows. The total EoE Endoscopic Reference Score decreased from 4.62 to 1.89 (P < .001).

      • With dupilumab, a significant increase in predilation esophageal diameter (from 13.9 to 16 mm; P < .001) was observed, with no change in the proportion of strictures.

      • Global symptom improvement was reported in 91% of patients while on dupilumab vs 2% before dupilumab.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "These results echo the results from the prior phase 3 study, but in a population where most subjects would likely have been excluded due to stricture severity and need for dilation," the authors write. "Dupilumab has real-world efficacy for a patient population with severe fibrostenotic EoE. Further studies are needed to determine not only long-term efficacy of dupilumab for this group of EoE patients, but whether dupilumab could be moved earlier in the treatment algorithm for this severe subgroup."

      SOURCE:

      The study, by Christopher Lee, MD, and Evan Dellon, MD, MPH, with the Center for Esophageal Diseases and Swallowing, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, was published online September 1 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The study involved a single tertiary care center, which could limit the generalizability of the findings. The patients were primarily adults, so the results may not be able to be extended to younger children.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study had no specific funding. Dellon has received research funding and consulting fees from multiple pharmaceutical companies. Lee has no relevant disclosures.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.