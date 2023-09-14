News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Thursday, September 14, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > Conference News > WCLC 2023

      To Resect or Not to Resect in Stage III NSCLC

      Liam Davenport

      September 14, 2023

      SINGAPORE — When is stage III non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) resectable?

      The introduction of "novel therapeutics into the neoadjuvant space and now the perioperative space has really transformed the care for patients with stage III disease and has even transformed our understanding of what's resectable, said Sandip P. Patel, MD, of UC San Diego Health, California.

      However, stage III NSCLC remains a highly heterogeneous disease, and there is currently no expert consensus on the definition of resectable stage III NSCLC.

      "Although guidelines can help distinguish between resectable and unresectable, stage III NSCLC, resectability is not uniformly defined," said Ilias Houda, MD, PhD candidate, of Amsterdam University Medical Center, the Netherlands.

      Experts at the IASLC 2023 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) attempted to clarify and reach a consensus on this question of resectability.

      Houda presented survey findings from a Delphi consensus project led by the EORTC Lung Cancer Group. The survey aimed to establish agreement among experts on the definition of resectable stage III NSCLC for clinical trial use.

      Houda and colleagues assessed the current level of consensus among physicians working in the field using a 13-item online survey. Survey participants rated the resectability of tumors in 37 different T- and N-stage scenarios.

      At least 75% of participants had to agree on a given clinical scenario to reach a consensus.

      Responses from 558 thoracic surgeons, radiation oncologists, and other professionals reached agreement on T3 (size), N1 staging as resectable and another eight clinical scenarios, typically with N0-N2 single-station tumors, as potentially resectable.

      The participants also reached a consensus on 17 T-N combinations as unresectable, which is typically N2 bulky and invasive disease regardless of the T stage.

      However, for another 11 clinical scenarios, respondents did not reach a consensus. This included N2 single-station lung cancer with all levels of T4 disease, and N2 multi-station, T1-3 tumors.

      Mariana Brandão, MD, PhD, from Institut Jules Bordet, Brussels, then highlighted findings from a systematic literature review and from various clinical scenarios, which explored the core question of resectability in stage III NSCLC.

      In stage IIIA disease, for instance, clinical T3N1 tumors and single-station N2, nonbulky and noninvasive, tumors were considered resectable.

      However, the consensus broke down when assessing multiple-station N2 tumors. Findings from the systematic review suggested that these tumors were frequently unresectable; the clinical case review deemed them all unresectable, though as many as 40% of survey respondents found them potentially resectable depending on the T stage.

      For these tumors, a "case-by-case discussion" is important. Carefully selected patients with nonbulky noninvasive N2 multi-station tumors could be considered for resection, Brandão explained.

      Experts also did not reach a consensus on resectability of bulky N2 disease. The systematic literature review suggested that most cases were unresectable, but the clinical case discussion indicated that 14% of N2 tumors may be resectable.

      "The bottom line is tumor boards are more important than ever," Patel said. "The ability to have the discussions not only with the pulmonologist but the thoracic surgeons, the radiologists, the radiation oncologist, and medical oncologist remains key."

      Houda's and Brandão's study were sponsored by the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer. The INCREASE trial was funded by Bristol-Myers Squibb. No relevant financial relationships declared.

      IASLC 2023 World Conference on Lung Cancer: Session OA06. Presented September 10, 2023.

      For more from Medscape Oncology, join us on  X (formerly known as Twitter)  and  Facebook

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.