﻿
      Thursday, September 14, 2023
      How to Manage Heartburn Cost-Effectively After PPI Failure

      Marilynn Larkin

      September 14, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      A decision-support model for managing patients with heartburn in whom proton pump inhibitor (PPI) therapy fails suggests that endoscopy with ambulatory reflux monitoring is the optimal cost-effective approach, matching therapy to phenotype.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Researchers compared the cost-effectiveness over 1 year of four strategies for managing patients in whom empirical PPI treatment failed.

      • Strategies were PPI optimization without diagnostic testing; endoscopy with PPI optimization to identify erosive reflux disease; endoscopy with PPI discontinuation when no erosive reflux disease was found; and combined endoscopy/ambulatory reflux monitoring and PPI discontinuation as appropriate for the phenotype (ie, erosive disease, nonerosive disease, or functional heartburn).

      • All index testing was assumed to be done while patients were off PPI treatment.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • PPI optimization without testing cost insurers $3784 a year and patients $3128 a year owing to healthcare expenses and lower work productivity associated with suboptimal symptom relief, resulting in a loss of 40 healthy days over the course of the year.

      • Endoscopy with PPI optimization lowered insurer costs by $1020 a year and patient costs by $1621 a year, compared with optimization without testing, and added 11 healthy days a year by identifying erosive reflux disease.

      • Endoscopy with PPI discontinuation added 11 healthy days a year by identifying patients without erosive reflux disease who did not need PPI therapy.

      • Endoscopy with ambulatory reflux monitoring and a trial of PPI discontinuation was the most effective strategy, optimizing phenotype-guided treatment, saving insurers $2183 and patients $2396 a year, and adding 22 healthy days a year.

      • The findings support recent clinical practice guidelines from the American Gastroenterological Association and the American College of Gastroenterology.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "[A]n algorithmic approach to comprehensively stratify erosive and non-erosive reflux disease from functional heartburn combined with a trial of PPI discontinuation for patients without erosive findings provide value to patients and insurers," the authors write.

      SOURCE:

      Eric D. Shah, MD, MBA, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Michigan Medicine, Ann Arbor, led the study, which was published online September 7 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

      LIMITATIONS:

      Centers may have limited capacity for routine ambulatory reflux monitoring or may not perform it at all. Single-center and older studies were used for model inputs when no other data were available.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study had no specific funding. Shah is supported by a National Institutes of Health grant and disclosed that he has consulted for Salix, Mahana, Neuraxis, Phathom, Takeda, Ardelyx, Sanofi, and GI Supply. Other coauthors have consulted for pharmaceutical and/or biotech companies.

