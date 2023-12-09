Sedentary Lifestyle Tied to Increased Dementia Risk

More than 10 hours a day of sedentary behavior significantly increases the risk of dementia in older adults, a new study suggests.

The study of nearly 50,000 adults in the UK Biobank shows that dementia risk increased 8% with 10 hours of sedentary time and 63% with 12 hours. That's particularly concerning because Americans spend an average of 9.5 hours a day sitting.

Sleep wasn't factored into the sedentary time and how someone accumulated the 10 hours — either in one continuous block or broken up throughout the day — was irrelevant.

"Our analysis cannot determine whether there is a causal link, so prescriptive conclusions are not really possible, however I think it is very reasonable to conclude that sitting less and moving more may help reduce risk of dementia," lead investigator David Raichlen, PhD, professor of biological sciences and anthropology, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, told Medscape Medical News.

The findings were published online September 12 in the JAMA.

A Surprising Find?

The study is a retrospective analysis of prospectively collected data from the UK Biobank of 49,841 adults aged 60 years or older who wore an accelerometer on their wrists 24 hours a day for a week. Participants had no history of dementia when they wore the movement monitoring device.

Investigators used machine-based learning to determine sedentary time based on readings from the accelerometers. Sleep was not included as sedentary behavior.

Over a mean follow-up of 6.72 years, 414 participants were diagnosed with dementia.

Investigators found that dementia risk rises by 8% at 10 hours a day (aHR, 1.08; P < .001) and 63% at 12 hours a day (aHR, 1.63; P < .001) compared with 9.27 hours a day. Those who logged 15 hours of sedentary behavior a day had more than triple the dementia risk (aHR, 3.21; P < .001).

Although previous studies had found that breaking up sedentary periods with short bursts of activity help offset some negative health effects of sitting, that wasn't the case here. Dementia risk was elevated whether participants were sedentary for 10 uninterrupted hours or multiple sedentary periods that totaled 10 hours over the whole day.

"This was surprising," Raichlen said. "We expected to find that patterns of sedentary behavior would play a role in risk of dementia, but once you take into account the daily volume of time spent sedentary, how you get there doesn’t seem to matter as much."

The study did not examine how participants spent sedentary time, but an earlier study by Raichlen reported by Medscape Medical News found that watching TV was associated with a greater risk of dementia in older adults compared with working on a computer.

More Research Welcome

Raichlen noted that the number of dementia cases in the study is low and that the view of sedentary behavior is based on 1 week of accelerometer readings. A longitudinal study is needed to determine if the findings last over a longer time period.

Commenting on the findings for Medscape Medical News, Claire Sexton, DPhil, senior director of scientific programs and outreach for the Alzheimer’s Association, says that earlier studies reported an association between sedentary time and dementia, so these results aren't "particularly surprising."

"However, reports that did not find an association have also been published, so additional research on possible associations is welcome," she said.

It's also important to note that this observational study doesn't establish a causal relationship between inactivity and cognitive function, which Sexton said means the influence of other dementia risk factors that are also exacerbated by sedentary behavior can't be ruled out.

"Although results remained significant after adjusting for several of these factors, further research is required to better understand the various elements that may influence the observed relationship," noted Sexton, who was not part of the study. "Reverse causality — that changes in the brain related to dementia are causing the sedentary behavior — cannot be ruled out."

The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health, the state of Arizona, the Arizona Department of Health Services, and the McKnight Brain Research Foundation. Raichlen and Sexton report no relevant financial relationships.

JAMA. Published online September 12, 2023. Abstract.

Kelli Whitlock Burton is a reporter for Medscape Medical News covering psychiatry and neurology.

For more Medscape Psychiatry news, join us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook.