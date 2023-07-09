News & Perspective
      News > Medscape Medical News

      NAFLD Raises Risk for Colorectal Adenomatous Polyps

      Megan Brooks

      September 07, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is an independent risk factor for precancerous colorectal adenomatous polyps in men and women, according to results of a large study.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Researchers conducted a retrospective review of the medical records of adults who underwent abdominal ultrasound and colonoscopy at a single hospital in China from January 2018 to December 2022 to determine NAFLD status and presence of polyps.

      • Multivariate logistic regression analysis was used to detect associations between NAFLD and adenomatous and non-adenomatous polyps.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Overall, 36.6% of the 3028 patients had adenomatous polyps, 10.7% had non-adenomatous polyps, and 52.7% were polyp-free.

      • The higher frequency of NAFLD was significant in adults with adenomatous polyps (66.9%) but not in patients with non-adenomatous polyps (57%) vs adults with no polyps (52.3%).

      • In the fully adjusted model, NAFLD was a significant independent risk factor for adenomatous polyps (odds ratio [OR], 1.6; P < .0001) but not for non-adenomatous polyps (OR, 1.0; P = .813).

      • The association between NAFLD and adenomatous polyps was statistically significant in both men (OR, 1.8) and women (OR, 1.4).

      IN PRACTICE:

      "Our results clearly demonstrated that NAFLD is associated with the development of colorectal adenomatous polyps in males and females, but is not associated with an increased risk of non-adenomatous polyps. The findings provide new insight into the prevention of colorectal cancer in NAFLD patients," the authors write.

      SOURCE:

      The study was co-led by Yingxue Yang and Yajie Teng, The First People's Hospital of Kunshan, Suzhou, China. It was published online August 23 in the European Journal of Gastroenterology & Hepatology. The study had no specific funding.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The diagnosis of NAFLD was by ultrasound rather than by liver biopsy. The study’s cross-sectional design precludes conclusions about causality between NAFLD and the risk for colorectal adenomatous polyps. The study involved a single center.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The authors have disclosed no conflicts of interest.

