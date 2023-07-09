News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Thursday, September 7, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Precision Blood Test PrismRA Receives Medicare Coverage

      Lucy Hicks

      September 07, 2023

      Medicare will now cover a molecular diagnostic test to predict treatment response for certain patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

      The blood test, PrismRA, is the first and only commercially available test that can help predict which patients with RA are unlikely to respond to tumor necrosis factor inhibitor (TNFi) therapy, according to the test manufacturer, Scipher Medicine.

      "Precision medicine will now be accessible to many patients suffering from RA, a potentially debilitating disease if not treated with the right therapy," Alif Saleh, the company's chief executive officer, said in a press release on September 7. "This coverage decision not only represents a significant benefit for patients today but also ushers in a new era of precision medicine in autoimmune diseases." 

      PrismRA was first made available in December 2021 for commercial billing. The test costs about $5,000, but most patients with insurance coverage pay less than $75 out-of-pocket after insurance, according to Scipher.

      On September 1, 2022, the Medicare administrative contractor Palmetto GBA published a draft recommendation that the test should not be covered by the national health insurance program, stating that biomarker tests "have not yet demonstrated definitive value above the combination of available clinical, laboratory, and demographic data."

      During the comment period, clinicians urged the contractor to reconsider.

      "I do not have a test or clinical assessment to inform me of the right biologic for my patients. I utilize the PrismRA test to inform me which biologic is the best start. Without this valuable tool, I am left with prescribing based on what is dictated by the patient's insurance," wrote one commenter

      These responses and additional data published during the comment period resulted in Palmetto GBA revising its decision.

      "We agree that despite the many limitations of predictive biomarker tests, a review of the evidence supports their limited use given their demonstrated validity and utility," the company wrote in response. "Specifically, when a nonresponse (NR) signature is obtained by the molecular signature response classifier (MSRC), nearly 90% of those patients will prove to not clinically respond to TNFi therapies using multiple validated disease response criteria including the ACR50 and CDAI. For these patients, a change in management would ultimately serve to avoid time on an unnecessary therapy and shorten the time to an appropriate therapy."

      The local coverage determination (LCD) provides Medicare coverage nationally for patients who have a confirmed diagnosis of moderate to severely active RA, have failed first-line therapy for RA treatment, and have not started biologic or targeted synthetic therapy for RA or who are being considered for an alternative class of targeted therapy due to failure of an initially targeted therapy despite adequate dosing.

      The LCD becomes effective for tests performed on or after October 15, 2023.

      For more news, follow Medscape on FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube, and LinkedIn.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.