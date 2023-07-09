News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Thursday, September 7, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      WHO 'Concerned' About COVID Increase in Northern Hemisphere

      Stéphanie Lavaud

      September 07, 2023

      GENEVA — The increase in cases of COVID-19 in the northern hemisphere is worrying healthcare authorities around the world, who are aware that these countries usually experience a peak in respiratory infections during the winter months.

      During a recent press conference, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged nations to closely monitor COVID-19 cases and report the number of hospital admissions caused by the disease over the last few months, especially in Europe.

      "The virus is currently reinfecting large numbers of individuals, millions of people, every week," warned Maria Van Kerkhove, MD, PhD, WHO's COVID-19 technical consultant. "We don't have a good idea of the number of infections and reinfections currently happening, because monitoring has been relaxed. But we have some indications of the current trend, in terms of impact."  

      Around the world, more than 1.4 million new cases of COVID-19 and more than 2300 deaths were reported between July 17 and August 13, 2023, which is an increase of 63% and a reduction of 56%, respectively, compared with the previous 28 days.

      Cases on the Rise

      Van Kerkhove mentioned the slight increase observed in Europe in recent months. "It's summer in the northern hemisphere, and this is really not what we expect when we talk about respiratory diseases such as the flu, which usually peak during the winter months."  

      These cases are "of concern," she said, especially in countries trying to navigate other problems such as mpox, the plague, earthquakes, heatwaves, and forest fires, where there are fewer beds available for patients with COVID-19.

      "We are clearly not in the same epidemic situation as we were a year or two ago," said Van Kerkhove, but the virus is still spreading and killing people.

      Government Action Needed

      This concern comes as WHO is monitoring several new variants, such as the strain known as BA.2.86. According to WHO, around 10 cases have been detected in Denmark, Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and South Africa. It has also been detected in wastewater in Switzerland and Thailand.

      "We have only detected a few cases," said Van Kerkhove during the press conference. "We can't determine its spread, because we don't have enough data. We can't predict with certainty what's going to happen with this variant or any other variant. But we are expecting the number of cases to keep going up."

      This variant has not been given a name with a Greek letter, a feature reserved for so-called variants "of concern," she clarified.

      Just a few days ago, the so-called EG.5 strain had the world's attention.

      "While individuals believe the pandemic to be behind us, we are telling governments that they must continue to monitor COVID and remain diligent, as the threat is still there," she concluded.

      The Situation in France

      In France, between August 14 and August 20, 2023, the slight increase in indicators already observed in recent weeks continued, but these indicators were still at low levels, according to Public Health France. An increase was observed in the number of emergency department admissions for suspected COVID-19 for all age groups (2197 in week 33 vs 1555 in week 32, ie, +41%), but the proportion of hospital admissions after emergency department visits remains stable.

      Home visits by doctors from SOS Médecins for suspected COVID-19 have also increased, with 2670 visits taking place in week 33 vs 1888 in week 32 (ie, +41%). However, Public Health France seeks to reassure the public, pointing out "that it is important to note that these numbers remain low, compared with the levels seen during previous waves of the epidemic."

      This article was translated from Medscape's French edition.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.