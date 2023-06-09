News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Wednesday, September 6, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Abortions for Out-of-State Patients Up in Massachusetts

      Brittany Vargas

      September 06, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Women from out of state are seeking abortions in Massachusetts at an estimated 37.5% higher rate than prior to the loss of federal abortion rights in 2022,  according to a new study published in JAMA Network Open.

      METHODOLOGY: 

      • Interstate travel for abortion care reportedly increased since the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision in June 2022 overturned the federal right to abortion.

      • Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts (PPLM) provides more than half of all abortions in Massachusetts, a state with few abortion restrictions. 

      • The researchers calculated the difference between observed and expected abortion rates had the Dobbs decision not occurred for in- and out-of-state patients at PPLM. 

      • They established baseline rates of abortion through analysis of electronic health records from patients at PPLM from January 2018 to October 2022.

      • The researchers also estimated changes in the percentage of out-of-state vs in- state patients receiving charitable funding for their abortions. 

      TAKEAWAY:

      • After Dobbs, PPLM saw an estimated 6.2% increase in the total number of abortions above the expected number.

      • The number of abortions among out-of-state residents rose 37.5% over what was expected.

      • Most patients were from neighboring states, but some came from as far as Florida and Texas, the latter of which has outlawed abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy. 

      • The percentage of out-of-state patients receiving funding for abortions increased from 8.4% to 18.3%, and rose from 1.9% to 3.1% for in-state patients.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "As new data become available, methods like ours may promptly identify areas with changing patient needs," the study authors wrote.

      SOURCE:

      The study was led by Elizabeth Janiak, ScD, of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. Her team reported receiving no funding for the study. 

      LIMITATIONS:

      The post-Dobbs sample size was only a little over 3200 women. Patient data was limited to PPLM.

      DISCLOSURES:

      Isabel Fulcher, one of the study authors, is the vice president of data science at Delfina Care, which is affiliated with PPLM.

      For more news, follow Medscape on  Facebook,   X (formerly known as Twitter),   Instagram, and  YouTube.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.