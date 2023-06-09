News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Wednesday, September 6, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      BCR Is Unreliable Surrogate for Overall Survival in Prostate Cancer

      Nancy A. Melville

      September 06, 2023

      TOPLINE

      Biochemical recurrence (BCR) falls short as a reliable surrogate for overall survival in localized prostate cancer trials and may not be a suitable primary endpoint.

      METHODOLOGY

      • In trials of localized prostate cancer, BCR remains a controversial surrogate endpoint for overall survival.

      • The meta-analysis included 10,741 patients from 11 randomized clinical trials; the median follow-up was 9.2 years.

      • Interventions included radiotherapy dose escalation, in which high-dose radiotherapy was compared with conventional radiotherapy (n = 3639); short-term androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), in which radiotherapy plus short-term ADT was compared with radiotherapy alone (n = 3930); and ADT prolongation, in which radiotherapy plus long-term ADT was compared with radiotherapy plus short-term ADT (n = 3772).

      • Prentice criteria and the two-stage meta-analytic approach were used to assess BCR as a surrogate endpoint for overall survival.

      • The researchers assessed the treatment effect on BCR and on overall survival.

      TAKEAWAY

      • With regard to treatment effect on BCR, the three interventions significantly reduced BCR risk — dose escalation by 29%, short-term ADT by 47%, and ADT prolongation by 46%. With regard to survival, only short- and long-term ADT significantly improved overall survival, by 9% and 14%, respectively.

      • At 48 months, BCR was associated with significantly increased mortality risk: 2.46-fold increased risk for dose escalation, 1.51-fold greater risk for short-term ADT, and 2.31-fold higher risk for ADT prolongation.

      • However, after adjusting for BCR at 48 months, there was no significant treatment effect on overall survival (hazard ratio [HR], 1.10; [95% CI, 0.96 – 1.27]; HR, 0.96 [95% CI, 0.87 – 1.06]; HR, 1.00 [95% CI, 0.90 – 1.12], respectively).

      • Patient-level correlation between time to BCR and overall survival was low after censoring for noncancer-related deaths. The correlation between BCR-free survival and overall survival ranged from low to moderate.

      IN PRACTICE

      Overall, "these results strongly suggest that BCR-based endpoints should not be the primary endpoint in randomized trials conducted for localized [prostate cancer]," the authors concluded. They added that metastasis-free survival represents a more appropriate measure.

      SOURCE

      The study was led by senior author Amar Kishan, MD, of the David Geffen School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles, and was published online on August 28 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

      LIMITATIONS

      • The trials used different definitions of BCR ― the older American Society of Therapeutic Radiation and Oncology definition, and the more current Phoenix criteria.

      • Some trials were conducted over 20 years ago, and a variety of factors, including patient selection, staging, diagnostic criteria, and therapeutic approaches, have evolved in that time.

      • Quality of life was not captured.

      DISCLOSURES

      The study received support from Cancer Research UK, the UK National Health Service, the Prostate Cancer National Institutes of Health Specialized Programs of Research Excellence, the UK Department of Defense, the Prostate Cancer Foundation, and the American Society for Radiation Oncology. Authors' relevant financial relationships are detailed in the published study.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.