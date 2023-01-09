News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Friday, September 1, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Pinpointing Key Features of Gut Dysbiosis in Melanoma

      M. Alexander Otto, PA, MMS

      September 01, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Fecal microbiota profiles differ among healthy individuals and patients with melanoma as well as among people with early and late-stage melanoma, suggesting that gut dysbiosis may be a targetable element of melanoma pathogenesis and disease progression.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • The gut microbiome influences response to immunotherapy in late-stage melanoma, but it's unclear whether fecal microbiota profiles differ between healthy individuals and patients with different stages of melanoma.

      • To find out, investigators compared fecal samples from 49 healthy volunteers, 38 patients with early stage melanoma, and 141 with stage III or IV melanoma; patients were naïve to systemic treatment.

      • Fecal samples were collected from both the melanoma and control groups, and microbiota profiling was performed by 16S ribosomal RNA sequencing.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Patients with melanoma had a lower abundance of beneficial gut microbes compared with controls. Microbiome diversity was not significantly different in patients with melanoma compared with controls but was lower in patients with late-stage vs early stage melanoma.

      • Patients with melanoma had a higher relative abundance of Fusobacterium compared with controls (0.19% vs 0.003%) as well as a lower abundance of Ruminococcus (1.4% vs 1.7%; P = .03). The association with Fusobacterium was attenuated when adjusting for covariates.

      • Compared with patients with late-stage melanoma, those with early stage disease had a higher abundance of the genus Roseburia, which is associated with gut barrier homeostasis — 2.4% vs 1.2% — but the association was attenuated when adjusting for covariates (P = .13).

      • The researchers did not identify an association between microbial taxa and disease recurrence among patients with stage III melanoma who received immunotherapy.

      IN PRACTICE:

      The findings "suggest compromised balance or dysbiosis within the gut microbiome across melanoma initiation and progression" and that "gut dysbiosis may be linked to melanomagenesis [melanoma pathogenesis] and disease progression," the authors concluded, suggesting that future studies explore "whether modifying the gut microbiome could influence melanoma development and progression."

      SOURCE:

      The work, led by Russell Witt, MD, of the MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, was published online August 30 in JAMA Dermatology.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The study included a relatively small number of subjects. The analysis did not control for diet, lifestyle, and medication differences between the groups. It's unclear whether gut dysbiosis is a cause or consequence of disease.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The National Institutes of Health and others funded the work. Investigators reported grants and/or personal fees from many pharmaceutical companies, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, and Novartis. One investigator holds a patent on modifying the microbiome to enhance immunotherapy response.

      M. Alexander Otto is a physician assistant with a master’s degree in medical science and a journalism degree from Newhouse. He is an award-winning medical journalist who worked for several major news outlets before joining Medscape. Alex is also an MIT Knight Science Journalism fellow. Email: aotto@mdedge.com.

      For more from Medscape Oncology, join us on  X(formerly known as Twitter) and  Facebook.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.