﻿
      Wednesday, August 30, 2023
      FDA Approves Canakinumab for Gout Flares

      Lucy Hicks

      August 30, 2023

      The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved canakinumab (Ilaris) for the treatment of gout flares in adults who cannot be treated with NSAIDs, colchicine, or repeated courses of corticosteroids. The drug is also indicated for people who could not tolerate or had an inadequate response to NSAIDs or colchicine.

      The drug, a humanized anti-interleukin-1β monoclonal antibody, is the first and only biologic approved in the United States for the treatment of gout flares, according to Novartis. It is administered in a single, subcutaneous injection of 150 mg.

      "At Novartis, we are committed to bringing medicines that address high unmet needs to patients. We are proud to receive approval on our eighth indication for Ilaris in the US and provide the first biologic medicine option for people with gout flares to help treat this painful and debilitating condition," the company said in a statement to Medscape Medical News.

      Canakinumab was first approved in the US in 2009 for the treatment of children and adults with cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome (CAPS). Since then, it has been approved for the treatment of several other autoinflammatory diseases, including Still's disease and recurrent fever syndromes.

      In 2011, an FDA advisory panel voted against the approval of canakinumab to treat acute gout flares refractory to NSAIDs, colchicine, or repeated courses of corticosteroids, while in 2013, the European Medicine Agency approved the drug for this treatment indication.

      Since that FDA advisory committee meeting and the FDA's subsequent rejection letter, "[Novartis] has conducted additional studies in patients with gout flares and other related populations to further characterize the short- and long-term safety of canakinumab supporting the current application. To further support the benefit-risk [profile of the drug], the indication is for a more restricted population than initially proposed in 2011," the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research said in a statement to Medscape. "Given these considerations and the available safety information, the Agency determined that canakinumab, at the recommended dosage, has a favorable risk-benefit profile" in the specified patient population.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

