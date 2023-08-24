News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Thursday, August 24, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Written Exposure Therapy Matches Prolonged for PTSD

      Eve Bender

      August 24, 2023

      Written exposure therapy (WET) for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) was just as effective as prolonged exposure therapy (PE), results of a new randomized clinical trial show.

      Investigators also found that participants randomly assigned to receive WET were significantly less likely to drop out of treatment than those receiving PE.

      Written exposure therapy involves writing about thoughts and feelings during a specific traumatic event during five supervised, 30-minute sessions and discussing the writing process with the therapist supervising the sessions.

      In the latter sessions, the participant talks about how the event affected them.

      Dr Denise Sloan

      "Clinicians should consider using WET in their practices as some clients would prefer a shorter treatment approach, and it may be the only option for some clients — for instance, those who have limited time for therapy and may not be able to do a longer treatment," study investigator Denise Sloan, PhD, told Medscape Medical News.

      She also noted that WET is covered by insurance and that "most providers I know indicate that they list it as CBT code to insurance companies."

      Sloan is senior clinician investigator of the National Center for PTSD at VA Boston Healthcare System and professor of psychiatry at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine.

      The findings were published online August 23 in JAMA Psychiatry.

      High Attrition Rates

      The disadvantage to the three major types of therapy used most often to treat PTSD in veterans — eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, cognitive processing therapy (CPT), and PE — are the dropout rates, that range from 18% to as high as 50%.

      Prior studies have shown that WET is briefer and just as effective as CPT, but investigators noted that it had never been tested against PE in a randomized clinical trial.

      To find out how the two types of therapy compare, Sloan and her team randomized 178 veterans with PTSD from three VA centers — Boston, Massachusetts; Charleston, South Carolina; and Madison, Wisconsin — to receive either WET or PE.

      PE consisted of 8 to 15 90-minute therapy sessions during which participants imagine the most distressing aspect of their traumatic memory, and between sessions, they confront the people, places, or situations they have been avoiding due to the trauma.

      Investigators used the Structured Clinical Interview for DSM-5 at baseline to screen participants at high risk for suicide, comorbid substance use disorder, and unstable bipolar disorder, who were excluded from the study.

      At baseline, 10, 20, and 30 weeks after the first treatment session, investigators measured the severity of each patient's PTSD symptoms with the Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale for DSM-5 (CAPS-5), which has a range of 0 (no PTSD symptoms) to 80 (most severe PTSD symptoms).

      Of the 178 veterans, 134 were men, and their mean age was 45 years. The majority (63%) was white, while 21% were Black.

      The researchers found that study participants were not significantly more likely to meet PTSD diagnostic criteria in the WET or PE conditions at any assessment.

      WET Briefer, Better Retention

      Investigators noted the largest difference in PTSD scores in favor of WET at the 10-month assessment: The mean score for those receiving WET was 27.7, and the mean score for those receiving PE was 30.1 (OR, 0.72; 95% CI, 0.35 - 1.46).

      Among those who finished treatment, the mean number of treatment sessions was 12.5 for PE and 6 for WET.

      Participants assigned to receive PE were significantly more likely to drop out of the study prematurely; 32 (35.6%) dropped out compared with 11 (12.5%) participants assigned to WET.

      Notably, of the 32 participants who dropped out of PE, 30 did so by session 7, so the increased dropout in PE was not related to the greater number of sessions, the investigators noted.

      Investigators point out that findings could have been limited by stressors related to the global COVID-19 pandemic, which was taking place during the treatment, and the fact that all of the participants were veterans, which could limit the generalizability of the findings.

      In an editorial by Charles Taylor, PhD, and Murray Stein, MD, MPH, both from the department of psychiatry at the University of California, San Diego, La Jolla, they write that "WET achieved comparable reductions in PTSD symptoms through fewer sessions, shorter duration sessions, less therapist involvement, and no explicit prescription of homework.

      "These findings should galvanize the psychotherapy field to design parsimonious treatments from the start, systematically testing the effects of different dose parameters," they conclude.

      The study was supported by the VA. Sloan reported receiving royalty payments for the published Written Exposure Therapy manual from the American Psychological Association outside the submitted work.

      JAMA Psych. Published online August 23, 2023. Full text, Editorial

      For more Medscape Psychiatry news, join us on Twitter and Facebook.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.