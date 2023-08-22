News & Perspective
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Wednesday, August 23, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      EMA Validates Marketing Authorization Application for Delgocitinib Cream

      Doug Brunk

      August 22, 2023

      The European Medicines Agency has validated the marketing authorization application for delgocitinib cream, for the treatment of adults with chronic moderate to severe hand eczema, which marks the beginning of the review process for the treatment by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use.

      Delgocitinib is an investigational topical pan–Janus kinase inhibitor that inhibits activation of the JAK-STAT pathway.

      The development follows results reported from two phase 3 clinical trials known as DELTA 1 and DELTA 2, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of delgocitinib cream applications twice per day compared with a vehicle cream in adults with mild to severe chronic hand eczema. Results of DELTA 1 were presented at the 2023 annual meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology. A multisite, open-label extension trial known as DELTA 3 is still in progress.

      According to a press release from LEO Pharma, which is developing the product, the efficacy and safety of delgocitinib cream have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority. In 2020, the drug was granted fast-track designation by the Food and Drug Administration for the potential treatment of adults with moderate to severe chronic hand eczema. There are currently no treatment options available in the United States specifically approved for treating the condition.

      This story originally appeared on MDedge.com, part of the Medscape Professional Network.

