New Hypertension Higher With COVID Than Influenza

TOPLINE:

The incidence of new-onset persistent hypertension after COVID-19 is markedly higher than after influenza infection, and older Black patients may be at especially high risk, results of a new study suggest.

METHODOLOGY:

Hypertension often co-occurs with COVID-19, and while the mechanisms underlying this are unknown, it's possible that the virus causes cardiac dysfunction and blood pressure dysregulation, that systemic hypoxia and other consequences of COVID-19 lead to blood pressure dysregulation, or that the effects of isolation, reduced physical activity, and eating an unhealthy diet such as occurred during the pandemic, play a role.

The study included patients in the Montefiore Health System, which includes 15 hospitals in the Bronx area of New York City that serve a racially diverse patient population, including many with lower socioeconomic status.

The retrospective observational analysis included 45,398 COVID-19 positive patients and 13,864 patients with influenza, a similar respiratory virus, to serve as a control group. All had follow-up at about 6 months.

The primary outcome was persistent hypertension, defined as returning at follow-up with blood pressure above 140 mm Hg systolic or 90 mm Hg diastolic (140/90 mm Hg), a new hypertension diagnosis, or having been prescribed an antihypertensive medication.

TAKEAWAY:

About 20.6% of hospitalized patients and 10.9% of nonhospitalized patients with COVID-19 developed persistent hypertension, suggesting the higher incidence of hypertension is not limited to people with severe COVID-19 illness. This compares to 16.3% of hospitalized and 4.4% of unhospitalized patients with influenza who developed persistent hypertension.

Both hospitalized (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 2.23; 95% CI, 1.48 - 3.54; P < .001) and nonhospitalized (aOR, 1.52; 95% CI, 1.22 - 1.90; P < .01) COVID-19 patients showed higher persistent hypertension incidence compared with influenza counterparts.

Prediction modeling determined significant (P < .05) risk factors for developing persistent hypertension among patients with COVID-19 included older age, Black race, systolic blood pressure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), coronary artery disease (CAD), and corticosteroid administration. Interestingly, diabetes status was not a top risk factor.

Sensitivity analyses showed outcomes were not altered by blood pressure definition (130/80 mm Hg instead of 140/90 mm Hg), or by anxiety or white-coat syndrome.

IN PRACTICE:

The much higher incidence of hypertension in patents with COVID-19 than in those with influenza "is alarming given the sheer number of people affected by COVID-19," the authors conclude, adding that screening at-risk patients for hypertension following COVID-19 illness may be warranted.

SOURCE:

The study was carried out by Vincent Zhang, Department of Radiology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, New York City, and colleagues. It was published online August 21 in Hypertension.

LIMITATIONS:

Findings were restricted to patients who returned for follow-up and it's possible they had more severe COVID-19. Some patients may have had undiagnosed hypertension, which could result in misclassification. The cohort was predominantly non-white with low socioeconomic status who may have increased risk of developing hypertension in COVID-19 conditions. The incidence of hypertension might have been affected by other factors such as vaccination rate, virus strain, testing rate, and disease severity.

DISCLOSURES:

There were no outside funding sources for the study. The authors have disclosed no relevant financial relationships.

