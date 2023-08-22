News & Perspective
﻿
    No Results

      Tuesday, August 22, 2023
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Headpulse Analysis Can Detect Concussion

      Pauline Anderson

      August 22, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Headpulse analysis, which measures micromovements of the head following cardiac contraction, detects 90% of concussions within 14 days, a new study shows.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • To reduce risk of reinjury after a concussion, most organized sports teams use concussion protocols that determine return to play, but objective measures of concussive injury and definitive recovery are an unmet need in sports-related concussion.

      • The study used a noninvasive, battery-powered device attached to a headband that measures cardiac output forces directed toward the head; the resulting waveform is termed "headpulse."

      • The analysis, which included concussed and nonconcussed (control) high-level amateur athletes from an Australian football league, was carried out in two phases: the first, with a cohort of 32, was to confirm feasibility, and the second, with a cohort of 70, to validate findings and explore the association of physical activity (assessed with a wristband accelerometer) with headpulse patterns.

      • Researchers recorded headpulse for 1 month in concussed individuals; higher Z scores represented greater frequency shift of headpulse following injury, with any recording with Z scores more than two standard deviations (SDs) from the control mean being significant, and the earliest value to exceed this threshold indicating biometric (or headpulse) onset of abnormality.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Of 44 concussions, 32 were used in the analysis (12 from the first and 20 from second cohort).

      • Overall, headpulse analysis detected 9% of concussions on day 0, 50% by day 2, and 90% by day 14.

      • Headpulse alterations lasted 14 days longer than symptoms and were exacerbated by return to play.

      • A review of individuals with loss of consciousness, posttraumatic amnesia, or both, which may represent more severe concussion, showed no differences in maximum biometric value or recovery course.

      • Four participants who wore the activity tracking device for more than a day had later increases in Z scores above 2 after physical activity up to 8 days following concussion; however, the association between headpulse and activity, including exercise, requires further study, said the authors.

      IN PRACTICE:

      Objective biomarkers will ultimately support personalized return-to-play protocols, minimizing risk of subsequent concussive events while preserving the spirit and benefits of sport, the authors wrote.

      SOURCE:

      The study was carried out by Cathra Halabi, MD, Department of Neurology, University of California, San Francisco, and colleagues. It was published online August 11, 2023, in JAMA Network Open.

      LIMITATIONS:

      Study points of entry and exit were not standardized with preseason or postseason headpulse testing. Longitudinal headpulse recording schedules were not strictly standardized across time for participants. Concussion history was self-reported and it's possible some concussions were not recognized by team staff or athletes during play.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study received support from Sport and Real Knowledge Pty Ltd., the John Madden Family, and MindRhythm Inc. Halabi reported receiving Pac-12 Student-Athlete Health and Well-Being Initiative funding outside the submitted work; for disclosures of other authors, see the paper.

